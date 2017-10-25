USC bowl projections: Resurgent Big 10 squad or failed national title contender anyone?

South Carolina’s most popular projected bowl opponent: Either Michigan State in the Outback Bowl (picked by Bleacher Report/College Football News), or Florida State in the Belk Bowl or TaxSlayer Bowl (CBS Sports and SBNation respectively).
The most popular destination in this week’s bowl projections: Music City in Nashville on Dec. 29 or Tampa for the Outback on Jan. 1.
But beyond those, there’s some quirky opponents that could make for fun stylistic matchups.
Various selections had up-and-coming Iowa State, high-octane West Virginia or ground-and-pound Georgia Tech or Iowa. Six different locations were suggested, including trips to Houston, Memphis or Jacksonville for the holidays.
Bowl projections:
▪ ESPN placed South Carolina in either the Dec. 29 Music City Bowl against Iowa (David Hale) or the Dec. 27 Texas Bowl against West Virginia (Kyle Bonagura).
▪ CBSSports’ Jerry Palm put the Gamecocks in the Belk Bowl in Charlotte on Dec. 29 against Florida State.
▪ SI.com had USC heading to the Dec. 30 Liberty Bowl vs. Iowa State.
▪ SBNation projected South Carolina will face Florida State in the TaxSlayer Bowl.
▪ USAToday had a Music City Bowl meeting with Georgia Tech.
▪ Bleacher Report slotted South Carolina in the Outback Bowl against Michigan State.
▪ CollegeFootballNews also put the Gamecocks in Tampa at the Outback Bowl against Michigan State.
Comments