Where Will Muschamp’s pay stacks up among SEC coaches

In the SEC, football coaches will get paid for accomplishment, paid for potential or sometimes just paid because the optics of the job demand it.

And according to USA Today’s coaching salary database, the league is again leading the way in compensation.

South Carolina’s Will Muschamp came in 37th nationally with his $3,100,000 salary. That ranked only 11th in the SEC, ahead of Vanderbilt’s Derek Mason ($2,721,834), Missouri’s Barry Odom ($2,350,000) and Ole Miss interim Matt Luke ($1,160,000).

The SEC includes six of the 17 highest-paid coaches and 10 of the top 28.

Muschamp earned $125,000 in bonuses last year. He’s been paid more at South Carolina than he ever was at Florida.