The ways Shi, OrTre Smith impressed Jake Bentley, it’s a long list

South Carolina wide receiver Shi Smith has been targeted 25 times in seven games. That’s third on the team.

His classmate OrTre Smith has been targeted 16, fifth on the team, just behind the currently-out Deebo Samuel.

Wide receivers don’t always have the hardest time getting on the field, but there’s sometimes a gap between getting there and making an impact. Many are the young receivers who get reps blocking, running routes untargeted and learning the feel before actually becoming members of the offense.

So how’d they do it?

“Just the maturity they’ve showed has really been the most surprising thing,” USC quarterback Jake Bentley said. “The ability to take coaching. The ability to pick up on the playbook so fast and be able to play at an extremely high level for us. And then the competitiveness that they’ve had.”

Shi Smith broke into the starting lineup his first career game and has been a steady presence splitting time in the slot. He has 190 yards on his 15 catches with one touchdown this season, and has been close to hauling in a couple fade balls for more scores.

OrTre Smith opened the season as a reserve behind Samuel and Bryan Edwards, but has come to the forefront. The big-bodied Wando High product has 153 yards and three touchdowns on 12 catches.

“They’re 18, 19 years old, and they don’t play like it,” Bentley said. “They play very confident, like they’ve been here for a couple years. That’s the biggest thing that I see. They don’t go, ‘I’m a freshman, I can’t do this.’ They have extreme confidence in themselves to really go out there and make plays for us.”

Both have showed flashes of their ability, OrTre Smith to overwhelm defenders and Shi Smith as a burner, but neither has been consistent.

Some of that comes with time. A year in the system will help, as will more time in the weight room with Jeff Dillman.

In the short term, OrTre Smith, along with Edwards, gives the Gamecocks an imposing duo of big receivers in the red zone. OrTre Smith’s first score was just about running out a route, but his second involved running through a pair of defenders, while the third came on a crisp route in a well-designed play.

“Shoot, he’s a big old guy,” Bentley said. “Him and Bryan can go up and get the ball very well. That’s one thing that we’ve focused on is getting more one-on-one matchups down there for them to take advantage of their skill set, being able to go high point the ball well.”