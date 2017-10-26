Gameday guide: USC vs. Vanderbilt TV info, depth chart, more

South Carolina returns home Saturday after an open week to face Vanderbilt with a chance to reach bowl eligibility. Here’s the betting line, how to watch online and other things you need to know about the game:
Game info
Who: South Carolina (5-2, 3-2 SEC) vs. Vanderbilt (3-4, 0-4)
When: 4 p.m. Saturday
Never miss a local story.
Where: Williams-Brice Stadium (80,250)
Series history: The Gamecocks lead the series 22-4. USC won 13-10 last season in Nashville, opening Will Muschamp’s first season with a win. South Carolina is on an eight-game winning streak in the series.
TV: SEC Network (Taylor Zarzour, play-by-play; Andre Ware, analysis; Olivia Harlan, sideline)
Online: WatchESPN
Radio: 107.5 FM (Todd Ellis, play-by-play; Tommy Suggs, analysis; Langston Moore, sideline)
Satellite radio: Sirius 119/XM 191
Odds: South Carolina by 7
Weather: A 25 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, temperatures in mid-70s at kickoff, then upper 60s by game’s end.
What’s at stake
South Carolina picked up a crucial win against Tennessee two weeks ago and now turns toward clinching a bowl bid against a team on a rough streak. If the Gamecocks pull that off, an FCS win separates them from winning seven games for the first time since 2014.
The Commodores could really use a change in fortunes after the past month. After a promising 3-0 start, they’ve given up 199 points in four games, losing by an average of 31.5 points a game.
The teams, by the numbers
USC
VAN
Points/Game
25.1
22.4
Opp. Points/Game
19.3
30.3
Yds. Rushing/Game
112.4
93.3
Opp. Yds. Rush/Game
142.0
246.1
Yds. Pass/Game
226.4
204.4
Opp. Yds. Pass/Game
232.3
170.4
Avg. Yds./Game
338.9
297.7
Opp. Total Yds./Game
374.3
416.6
South Carolina players to watch
1. Sophomore quarterback Jake Bentley has been pretty good this season, but not highly stellar, with a 138.6 rating, and he faces a defense with a pass rush that can be feisty. He’s thrown for 1,585 yards with 12 scores and four interceptions.
2. It’s understated because of Derek Mason’s history, but the Commodore run defense is bad. Like cover-your-eyes bad. Sophomore tailback Ty’Son Williams will take over the lead back spot after Rico Dowdle’s injury and should be able to add to his 328 yards and one touchdown on 60 carries.
3. Vandy’s running game gets a lot of the credit, but this year, the passing game has been secretly efficient and explosive. USC’s top pass defender is junior corner Rashad Fenton and he could be key in helping slow explosive receiver Trent Sherfield.
Vanderbilt players to watch
1. Junior quarterback Kyle Shurmur has quietly come on as a pretty solid SEC passer. His 54.9 completion percentage isn’t great, nor are his 1,331 yards, but a 14-to-2 touchdown to interception ratio was big. Plus the passing offense he leads has been subtly efficient.
2. Sherfield has simply made big plays. How big? His average catch yields 17.4 yards and his average target produces 11.7. He’s got 399 yards on 23 catches and has eight catches for 20 or more yards (ranks 42nd nationally).
3. Linebacker Charles Wright is the top pass rusher on a defense that has been relatively feisty in getting after quarterbacks. He has six sacks, five hurries and 28 tackles.
Projected South Carolina depth chart
OFFENSE
QB – Jake Bentley (Michael Scarnecchia)
RB – Ty’Son Williams (A.J. Turner, Mon Denson)
WR – OrTre Smith (Chad Terrell)
WR – Bryan Edwards (OrTre Smith)
WR – Shi Smith (Randrecous Davis)
TE – Hayden Hurst (Kiel Pollard)
TE – Jacob August (Evan Hinson)
LT – Dennis Daley (Malik Young)
LG – Donell Stanley (Sadarius Hutcherson)
C – Alan Knott (Chandler Farrell)
RG – Cory Helms (D.J. Park)
RT – Zack Bailey (Blake Camper)
DEFENSE
DE – Dante Sawyer OR Keir Thomas (Aaron Sterling)
DT – Taylor Stallworth (Kobe Smith)
DT – Ulric Jones (Javon Kinlaw)
DE – D.J. Wonnum (Daniel Fennell)
LB – Daniel Fennell (Antoine Wilder)
LB – T.J. Brunson (Sherrod Greene)
LB – Skai Moore (Eldridge Thompson)
CB – Jamarcus King (Chris Lammons)
S – D.J. Smith (Javon Charleston)
S – Chris Lammons (Steven Montac)
CB – Rashad Fenton (Jamyest Williams)
NICK – Jamyest Williams (Chris Lammons)
SPECIAL TEAMS
PK – Parker White
KO – Parker White
P – Joseph Charlton (Michael Almond)
LS – Ben Asbury (Matthew Smith)
KR – Rashad Fenton (A.J. Turner)
PR – Chris Lammons (Rashad Fenton)
H – Danny Gordon (Michael Almond)
Ben Breiner
Comments