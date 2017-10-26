More Videos

The State's Josh Kendall and Ben Breiner preview and predict the Gamecocks' upcoming game against Vanderbilt. (The State and USA Today photos) dmclemore@thestate.com
The State's Josh Kendall and Ben Breiner preview and predict the Gamecocks' upcoming game against Vanderbilt. (The State and USA Today photos) dmclemore@thestate.com

USC Gamecocks Football

Gameday guide: USC vs. Vanderbilt TV info, depth chart, more

By Ben Breiner

bbreiner@thestate.com

October 26, 2017 10:54 AM

South Carolina returns home Saturday after an open week to face Vanderbilt with a chance to reach bowl eligibility. Here’s the betting line, how to watch online and other things you need to know about the game:

Game info

Who: South Carolina (5-2, 3-2 SEC) vs. Vanderbilt (3-4, 0-4)

When: 4 p.m. Saturday

Where: Williams-Brice Stadium (80,250)

Series history: The Gamecocks lead the series 22-4. USC won 13-10 last season in Nashville, opening Will Muschamp’s first season with a win. South Carolina is on an eight-game winning streak in the series.

TV: SEC Network (Taylor Zarzour, play-by-play; Andre Ware, analysis; Olivia Harlan, sideline)

Online: WatchESPN

Radio: 107.5 FM (Todd Ellis, play-by-play; Tommy Suggs, analysis; Langston Moore, sideline)

Satellite radio: Sirius 119/XM 191

Odds: South Carolina by 7

Weather: A 25 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, temperatures in mid-70s at kickoff, then upper 60s by game’s end.

Jake Bentley, 'He was causing problems for us'

South Carolina QB Jake Bentley says a hardworking defensive lineman is causing problems for the offense during practice.

Tim Dominicktdominick@thestate.com
What’s at stake

South Carolina picked up a crucial win against Tennessee two weeks ago and now turns toward clinching a bowl bid against a team on a rough streak. If the Gamecocks pull that off, an FCS win separates them from winning seven games for the first time since 2014.

The Commodores could really use a change in fortunes after the past month. After a promising 3-0 start, they’ve given up 199 points in four games, losing by an average of 31.5 points a game.

The teams, by the numbers

USC

VAN

Points/Game

25.1

22.4

Opp. Points/Game

19.3

30.3

Yds. Rushing/Game

112.4

93.3

Opp. Yds. Rush/Game

142.0

246.1

Yds. Pass/Game

226.4

204.4

Opp. Yds. Pass/Game

232.3

170.4

Avg. Yds./Game

338.9

297.7

Opp. Total Yds./Game

374.3

416.6

South Carolina players to watch

1. Sophomore quarterback Jake Bentley has been pretty good this season, but not highly stellar, with a 138.6 rating, and he faces a defense with a pass rush that can be feisty. He’s thrown for 1,585 yards with 12 scores and four interceptions.

2. It’s understated because of Derek Mason’s history, but the Commodore run defense is bad. Like cover-your-eyes bad. Sophomore tailback Ty’Son Williams will take over the lead back spot after Rico Dowdle’s injury and should be able to add to his 328 yards and one touchdown on 60 carries.

3. Vandy’s running game gets a lot of the credit, but this year, the passing game has been secretly efficient and explosive. USC’s top pass defender is junior corner Rashad Fenton and he could be key in helping slow explosive receiver Trent Sherfield.

How (and when) the Gamecocks' season will be defined

South Carolina head coach Will Muschamp tells his players how they will be defined.

tdominick@thestate.com
Vanderbilt players to watch

1. Junior quarterback Kyle Shurmur has quietly come on as a pretty solid SEC passer. His 54.9 completion percentage isn’t great, nor are his 1,331 yards, but a 14-to-2 touchdown to interception ratio was big. Plus the passing offense he leads has been subtly efficient.

2. Sherfield has simply made big plays. How big? His average catch yields 17.4 yards and his average target produces 11.7. He’s got 399 yards on 23 catches and has eight catches for 20 or more yards (ranks 42nd nationally).

3. Linebacker Charles Wright is the top pass rusher on a defense that has been relatively feisty in getting after quarterbacks. He has six sacks, five hurries and 28 tackles.

Projected South Carolina depth chart

OFFENSE

QB – Jake Bentley (Michael Scarnecchia)

RB – Ty’Son Williams (A.J. Turner, Mon Denson)

WR – OrTre Smith (Chad Terrell)

WR – Bryan Edwards (OrTre Smith)

WR – Shi Smith (Randrecous Davis)

TE – Hayden Hurst (Kiel Pollard)

TE – Jacob August (Evan Hinson)

LT – Dennis Daley (Malik Young)

LG – Donell Stanley (Sadarius Hutcherson)

C – Alan Knott (Chandler Farrell)

RG – Cory Helms (D.J. Park)

RT – Zack Bailey (Blake Camper)

DEFENSE

DE – Dante Sawyer OR Keir Thomas (Aaron Sterling)

DT – Taylor Stallworth (Kobe Smith)

DT – Ulric Jones (Javon Kinlaw)

DE – D.J. Wonnum (Daniel Fennell)

LB – Daniel Fennell (Antoine Wilder)

LB – T.J. Brunson (Sherrod Greene)

LB – Skai Moore (Eldridge Thompson)

CB – Jamarcus King (Chris Lammons)

S – D.J. Smith (Javon Charleston)

S – Chris Lammons (Steven Montac)

CB – Rashad Fenton (Jamyest Williams)

NICK – Jamyest Williams (Chris Lammons)

SPECIAL TEAMS

PK – Parker White

KO – Parker White

P – Joseph Charlton (Michael Almond)

LS – Ben Asbury (Matthew Smith)

KR – Rashad Fenton (A.J. Turner)

PR – Chris Lammons (Rashad Fenton)

H – Danny Gordon (Michael Almond)

Ben Breiner

What Jake Bentley did on his weekend off

South Carolina quarterback Jake Bentley enjoyed his weekend off.

