USC Gamecocks Football

South Carolina reveals uniform combo for Vanderbilt game

By Ben Breiner

bbreiner@thestate.com

October 27, 2017 12:12 PM

South Carolina football is going a little black and white for the weekend before Halloween.

The Gamecocks on Friday revealed the look: black jersey, white pants, white helmet. They’re coming off a bye week and looking to clinch bowl eligibility against the Vanderbilt Commodores.

The game kicks off at 4 p.m. on SEC Network

Other uniform combos this season:

▪  vs. Tennessee: black helmets, white jerseys, white pants

▪  vs. Arkansas: black helmets, garnet jerseys and black pants

▪  vs. Texas A&M: White helmets and jerseys, black pants

▪  vs. Louisiana Tech: garnet helmets, garnet jerseys and white pants

▪  vs. Kentucky: all black

▪  vs. Missouri: garnet helmets, white jerseys and white pants

▪  vs. N.C. State: black helmets, white jerseys and black pants.

