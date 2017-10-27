South Carolina reveals uniform combo for Vanderbilt game

South Carolina football is going a little black and white for the weekend before Halloween.
The Gamecocks on Friday revealed the look: black jersey, white pants, white helmet. They’re coming off a bye week and looking to clinch bowl eligibility against the Vanderbilt Commodores.
Battle armor pic.twitter.com/YR6l0DCtX7— Gamecock Football (@GamecockFB) October 27, 2017
The game kicks off at 4 p.m. on SEC Network
Other uniform combos this season:
▪ vs. Tennessee: black helmets, white jerseys, white pants
▪ vs. Arkansas: black helmets, garnet jerseys and black pants
▪ vs. Texas A&M: White helmets and jerseys, black pants
▪ vs. Louisiana Tech: garnet helmets, garnet jerseys and white pants
▪ vs. Kentucky: all black
▪ vs. Missouri: garnet helmets, white jerseys and white pants
▪ vs. N.C. State: black helmets, white jerseys and black pants.
