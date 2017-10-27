USC Gamecocks Football

Report: South Carolina led the nation in football fan ejections

By Ben Breiner

bbreiner@thestate.com

October 27, 2017 12:25 PM

How rowdy are South Carolina football fans?

Apparently they get rowdy on game day at a national level.

According to data from Portland, Ore. TV station KGW, South Carolina led the country in how often fans were ejected in 2016 among teams that provided data. To this point, 496 fans have been ejected at USC, a rate of 0.92 per 1,000 according to the station’s data.

 

USC is ahead of Wisconsin, Oregon and Oregon State.

According to the report: “Of the 128 Football Bowl Subdivision programs that KGW requested data from, 122 responded but not all provided data. Sixty-eight provided arrest numbers and 66 provided ejection numbers.”

It also doesn’t account for discrepancies in enforcement policies.

