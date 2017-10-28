More Videos

USC Gamecocks Football

Watch: What does Darius Rucker like more, a hole in one or a Gamecocks win?

By Ben Breiner

bbreiner@thestate.com

October 28, 2017 12:48 PM

Proud South Carolina football fan Darius Rucker made an appearance on SEC Nation on Saturday morning and faced a question from former Heisman Trophy winner Tim Tebow.

The Grammy Award-winner is an avid golfer, so much so he’s hosting a radio show about the sport.

So, Tebow asked, what’s better: a hole in one or South Carolina’s win at Tennessee two weeks ago?

South Carolina plays Vanderbilt at 4 p.m. Saturday.

