Watch: What does Darius Rucker like more, a hole in one or a Gamecocks win?

Proud South Carolina football fan Darius Rucker made an appearance on SEC Nation on Saturday morning and faced a question from former Heisman Trophy winner Tim Tebow.
The Grammy Award-winner is an avid golfer, so much so he’s hosting a radio show about the sport.
So, Tebow asked, what’s better: a hole in one or South Carolina’s win at Tennessee two weeks ago?
For @DariusRucker it's simple...@GamecockFB over everything. #SECNation pic.twitter.com/GP3yN1KBYe— SEC Network (@SECNetwork) October 28, 2017
South Carolina plays Vanderbilt at 4 p.m. Saturday.
