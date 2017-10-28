More Videos

USC Gamecocks Football

South Carolina starting linebacker out vs Vanderbilt

By Ben Breiner

bbreiner@thestate.com

October 28, 2017 3:39 PM

South Carolina’s banged up linebacker group took yet another loss Saturday.

True freshman linebacker Sherrod Greene will miss the Vanderbilt game with a quad injury. ESPN first reported the news.

Greene had stepped into the spot that opened when Bryson Allen-Williams was lost for the season with a shoulder injury. Buck Daniel Fennell has been sharing the strongside linebacker spot with Greene.

