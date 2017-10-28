South Carolina starting linebacker out vs Vanderbilt

South Carolina’s banged up linebacker group took yet another loss Saturday.
True freshman linebacker Sherrod Greene will miss the Vanderbilt game with a quad injury. ESPN first reported the news.
Gamecocks without LB Sherrod Greene today with high quad injury (LB corps already lost Bryson Allen Williams 4 ssn). Missing some edge speed— Olivia Harlan ESPN (@Olivia_Harlan) October 28, 2017
Greene had stepped into the spot that opened when Bryson Allen-Williams was lost for the season with a shoulder injury. Buck Daniel Fennell has been sharing the strongside linebacker spot with Greene.
