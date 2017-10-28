Suddenly, A.J. Turner is giving the Gamecocks offense a boost

A rolling Jake Bentley, with a pack of Vanderbilt Commodores trailing him, stopped just short of the line of scrimmage and flipped the football forward.
The pass, a product of improvisation from the South Carolina quarterback, landed in A.J. Turner’s hands amid a sea of white jerseys. The gain itself went for 7 yards, good enough to give the Gamecocks a crucial third down conversation. Another 15 was added after officials assessed a personal foul on Vandy’s Charles Wright for targeting.
Yes, Bentley, who took a shot to the head from Wright, never saw Turner make his circus catch.
He just trusted it would happen.
Faith in Turner has been a theme for South Carolina over its past two games. After a quiet first half to the season, the sophomore running back has come on of late. Saturday, taking advantage of a healthier offensive line in front of him, Turner ran 15 times for a career-high 121 yards and a touchdown as USC beat the Commodores, 34-27, at Williams-Brice Stadium.
“A.J. Turner ran extremely hard,” said South Carolina coach Will Muschamp. “I’m extremely proud of A.J. You saw the power that he has, he was able to run through tackles.”
Turner, who started the season as part of a crowded backfield that included the now-injured Rico Dowdle, got all of 20 rushing attempts for 60 yards and no scores over South Carolina’s first six games. His stat line in back-to-back wins against Vandy and Tennessee? Twenty-nine carries, 207 yards, two TDs. He’s also made seven receptions for 46 yards.
“When Rico went down (against Tennessee on Oct. 14), it allowed more opportunities to get to carry the ball,” Turner said. “ … I’ve been trying to create my own yards, try to help my team out in that way.”
Turner became the first Gamecock this season to crack 100 yards in a game. USC, with help from the suddenly mobile Bentley (47 yards and two touchdowns on six carries), set a season high by rushing for 212 yards.
It was all a confidence boost for Turner, a former three-star recruit who was barely visible during USC’s 4-2 start.
“He has the same mindset whether he’s not doing well or having a career-high game,” Bentley said. “He always has a smile on his face, laughing and joking and just being A.J.
“He just runs so hard. Not the biggest guy (5-foot-10, 184 pounds), but he runs like a big back. I know giving him the ball, he’s going to get those big yards and push forward for a few extra every time.
“He did a great job for us today in the run game and the pass game.”
