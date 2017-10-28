Thumbs up, Thumbs down: South Carolina vs. Vanderbilt

Thumbs Up
A.J. Turner
The sophomore runner got loose on the edges and he just went. He posted 121 yards, a career high, on 8.1 yards per carry.
Jake the runner
Usually, South Carolina’s quarterback is limited to running on scrambles, but USC let him keep it a little more. He got 47 yards on six carries, including touchdowns of 19 and 11 yards, the first two scores of his career.
Shi’s show
The gem for South Carolina’s Shi Smith was the out-and-up touchdown in the third quarter that helped USC stay ahead of the Commodores. He finished with 76 yards on five receptions.
Holding up
It wasn’t the prettiest night in a lot of respects, with a mess of problematic penalties and getting outgained on a per-play basis. But the Gamecocks soldiered through, and that’s big.
Thumbs Down
Too close for comfort
The Gamecocks did have a comfortable two-touchdown lead with less than 10 minutes to go. They gave up a 77-yard touchdown drive, and Vanderbilt got as far as USC’s 40 before the last gasp petered out.
Rough day on the island
Rashad Fenton has quietly, and sometimes not so quietly, grown into one of the better corners in the SEC. He had a rough day, committing a couple penalties and losing several big 50-50 balls.
Flag day
Will Muschamp has often downplayed the importance of penalties. Saturday, the impact of USC’s seven for 50 often seemed larger than that, as they seemed to hurt in key spots.
Edge game
South Carolina did a pretty decent job of corralling the Commodore running backs for 79 yards on 19 carries (4.15 per carry). But Vanderbilt’s wide receivers struck for some big runs on the edge with 41 yards on three carries.
