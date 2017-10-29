Photos: South Carolina vs Vanderbilt football

South Carolina takes the field for the game against Vanderbilt at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, SC, Saturday.
South Carolina takes the field for the game against Vanderbilt at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, SC, Saturday.
South Carolina takes the field for the game against Vanderbilt at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, SC, Saturday.
South Carolina QB Jake Bentley celebrates a rushing touchdown Saturday against Vanderbilt at Williams-Brice Stadium.
South Carolina defensive back Chris Lammons (3) calls the pass for Vanderbilt no good during the second half of the game at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, SC, Saturday.
during of the second half of the game against Vanderbilt at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, SC, Saturday.
South Carolina defensive back Chris Lammons (3) slams Vanderbilt wide receiver Kalija Lipscomb (16) to the ground during the second half of the game at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, SC, Saturday.
South Carolina receiver Shi Smith scores a touchdown against Vanderbilt on Saturday at Williams-Brice Stadium.
South Carolina celebrates Shi Smith's touchdown against Vanderbilt on Saturday at Williams-Brice Stadium.
South Carolina DB Steven Montac (22) intercepts a pass against Vanderbilt on Saturday at Williams-Brice Stadium.
South Carolina DB Jamyest Williams hears it from Will Muschamp and Travaris Robinson after he was beat for a touchown against Vanderbilt on Saturday at Williams-Brice Stadium.
South Carolina QB Jake Bentley celebrates a rushing touchdown Saturday against Vanderbilt at Williams-Brice Stadium.
South Carolina running back AJ Turner carries the ball against Vanderbilt on Saturday at Williams-Brice Stadium.
South Carolina defensive back D.J. Smith (24), defensive back Rashad Fenton (16) and Vanderbilt wide receiver Caleb Scott (9) try to catch a pass during the second half of the game against Vanderbilt at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, SC, Saturday.
South Carolina defensive back D.J. Smith (24), defensive back Rashad Fenton (16) and Vanderbilt wide receiver Caleb Scott (9) try to catch a pass during the second half of the game against Vanderbilt at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, SC, Saturday.
South Carolina head coach Will Muschamp during the second half of the game against Vanderbilt at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, SC, Saturday.
South Carolina running back Mon Denson (34) picks up a first down during the second half of the game against Vanderbilt at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, SC, Saturday.
The South Carolina defense brings down Vanderbilt wide receiver Kalija Lipscomb (16) during of the second half of the game against Vanderbilt at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, SC, Saturday.
South Carolina quarterback Jake Bentley (19) lob passes the ball to a receiver during the second half of the game against Vanderbilt at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, SC, Saturday.
Vanderbilt cornerback Tre Herndon (31) hits South Carolina quarterback Jake Bentley (19) after he was down during the second half of the game at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, SC, Saturday.
South Carolina offensive lineman Dennis Daley (74) is injured during the second half of the game against Vanderbilt at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, SC, Saturday.
South Carolina quarterback Jake Bentley (19) slides during of the second half of the game against Vanderbilt at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, SC, Saturday.
South Carolina quarterback Jake Bentley (19) treis to out run the Vanderbilt defense during the second half of the gameat Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, SC, Saturday.
South Carolina head women's basketball coach Dawn Staley greets band members during of the first half of the game against Vanderbilt at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, SC, Saturday.
South Carolina offensive lineman Cory Helms (51) is helped off the field after an injury during the first half of the game against Vanderbilt at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, SC, Saturday.
South Carolina head coach Will Muschamp during the first half of the game against Vanderbilt at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, SC, Saturday.
A South Carolina fan waves her towel with the Sandstorm music during of the first half of the game against Vanderbilt at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, SC, Saturday.
South Carolina quarterback Jake Bentley (19) fires a pass during the first half of the game against Vanderbilt at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, SC, Saturday.
Vanderbilt cornerback Joejuan Williams (8) knocks the ball from South Carolina wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) during the first half of the game at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, SC, Saturday.
South Carolina wide receiver Deebo Samuel (1) watches his teammates warm up for the game against Vanderbilt at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, SC, Saturday.
Former players came back for homecoming during the game against Vanderbilt at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, SC, Saturday.
South Carolina kicker/punter Parker White (43) watchings his field goal sail through during of the first half of the game against Vanderbilt at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, SC, Saturday.
South Carolina defensive back Steven Montac (22) celebrates his interception with defensive back Chris Lammons (3) during the first half of the game against Vanderbilt at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, SC, Saturday.
South Carolina quarterback Jake Bentley (19) throws a touchdown pass during of the first half of the game against Vanderbilt at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, SC, Saturday.
South Carolina defensive back Steven Montac (22) runs back an interception during the first half of the game against Vanderbilt at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, SC, Saturday.
Vanderbilt kicker Tommy Openshaw (17) scrambles to recover a blocked extra point during of the first half of the game against South Carolina at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, SC, Saturday.
South Carolina wide receiver Shi Smith (13) celebrates his touchdown catch with quarterback Jake Bentley (19) during the first half of the game against Vanderbilt at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, SC, Saturday.
South Carolina running back A.J. Turner (25) had 121 yards rushing during the game against Vanderbilt at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, SC, Saturday.
South Carolina wide receiver Shi Smith (13) catches a pass over the middle during of the first half of the game against Vanderbilt at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, SC, Saturday.
South Carolina quarterback Jake Bentley (19) celebrates scoring a touchdown during the first half of the game against Vanderbilt at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, SC, Saturday.
South Carolina running back A.J. Turner (25) flies into the endzone during of the first half of the game against Vanderbilt at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, SC, Saturday.
South Carolina running back A.J. Turner (25) flies out of bounds at the one yard line during the first half of the game against Vanderbilt at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, SC, Saturday.
South Carolina quarterback Jake Bentley (19) celebrates scoring a touchdown during the first half of the game against Vanderbilt at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, SC, Saturday.
South Carolina quarterback Jake Bentley (19) scores a touchdown during the first half of the game against Vanderbilt at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, SC, Saturday.
\South Carolina quarterback Jake Bentley (19) celebrates with the fans after defeating Vanderbilt at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, SC, Saturday.
South Carolina quarterback Jake Bentley (19) celebrates his second touchdown during the second half of the game against Vanderbilt at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, SC, Saturday.
South Carolina fans greet the players during the Gamecock Walk before the game against Vanderbilt at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, SC, Saturday.
South Carolina offensive lineman Zack Bailey greets family during the Gamecock Walk before the game against Vanderbilt at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, SC, Saturday.
South Carolina head coach Will Muschamp greets fans during the Gamecock Walk before the game against Vanderbilt at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, SC, Saturday.
South Carolina linebacker Skai Moore (10) greets the fans during the Gamecock Walk before the game against Vanderbilt at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, SC, Saturday.
South Carolina fans greet Cocky before the game against Vanderbilt at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, SC, Saturday.
