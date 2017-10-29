South Carolina’s Will Muschamp is reportedly about to get a major payday.
No, not for the work he’s done getting the Gamecocks to 6-2, but from his former employer, the now-floundering Florida Gators.
ESPN’s Darren Rovell tweeted what Florida still owes Muschamp and pointed out he’s about to get a $787,500 payment. That was hours before Florida reportedly fired current coach Jim McElwain.
$1,575,000: What Florida still owes Will Muschamp, who was fired in Nov. 2014. Next payment of $787,500 comes next month. pic.twitter.com/x393QN4h1e— Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) October 29, 2017
Muschamp went 28-21 in Gainesville, with an 11-win team that lost the Sugar Bowl. McElwain won two SEC East titles his first two years, but lost four games each season and the Gators currently sit at 3-4.
Muschamp is being paid $3.1 million by USC for this season.
According to USA Today’s coaching salary database, the SEC is again leading the way in compensation.
Muschamp came in 37th nationally with his $3,100,000 salary. That ranked only 11th in the SEC, ahead of Vanderbilt’s Derek Mason ($2,721,834), Missouri’s Barry Odom ($2,350,000) and Ole Miss interim Matt Luke ($1,160,000).
The SEC includes six of the 17 highest-paid coaches and 10 of the top 28.
Muschamp earned $125,000 in bonuses last year. He’s been paid more at South Carolina than he ever was at Florida.
