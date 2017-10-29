What Florida still owes Will Muschamp

More Videos 1:05 Run, Jake, Run: Taking stock of Bentley's wheels Pause 1:13 Former Clemson coach Danny Ford honored for Hall of Fame induction 1:32 Why is there a teaching crisis in SC? 0:51 Top 10 photos from South Carolina vs Vanderbilt 0:34 South Carolina football celebrates Vanderbilt win 0:49 What we learned in South Carolina vs. Vanderbilt 2:26 Postgame reaction from Lexington's win over White Knoll 1:25 Gamecocks turn attention to big game vs. Georgia 1:32 UK's Mike Edwards: South Carolina added fuel to the fire 2:21 Why this aspiring SC teacher fled the classroom Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Will Muschamp on 2014 USC-Florida result: 'It is what it is' Two years later, what Will Muschamp thinks about the 2014 USC-Florida game in which the Gamecocks won in overtime. Two years later, what Will Muschamp thinks about the 2014 USC-Florida game in which the Gamecocks won in overtime.

Two years later, what Will Muschamp thinks about the 2014 USC-Florida game in which the Gamecocks won in overtime.