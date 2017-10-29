More Videos

  Will Muschamp on 2014 USC-Florida result: 'It is what it is'

    Two years later, what Will Muschamp thinks about the 2014 USC-Florida game in which the Gamecocks won in overtime.

Two years later, what Will Muschamp thinks about the 2014 USC-Florida game in which the Gamecocks won in overtime.
Two years later, what Will Muschamp thinks about the 2014 USC-Florida game in which the Gamecocks won in overtime.

USC Gamecocks Football

What Florida still owes Will Muschamp

By Ben Breiner

bbreiner@thestate.com

October 29, 2017 2:16 PM

South Carolina’s Will Muschamp is reportedly about to get a major payday.

No, not for the work he’s done getting the Gamecocks to 6-2, but from his former employer, the now-floundering Florida Gators.

ESPN’s Darren Rovell tweeted what Florida still owes Muschamp and pointed out he’s about to get a $787,500 payment. That was hours before Florida reportedly fired current coach Jim McElwain.

Muschamp went 28-21 in Gainesville, with an 11-win team that lost the Sugar Bowl. McElwain won two SEC East titles his first two years, but lost four games each season and the Gators currently sit at 3-4.

Muschamp is being paid $3.1 million by USC for this season.

According to USA Today’s coaching salary database, the SEC is again leading the way in compensation.

Muschamp came in 37th nationally with his $3,100,000 salary. That ranked only 11th in the SEC, ahead of Vanderbilt’s Derek Mason ($2,721,834), Missouri’s Barry Odom ($2,350,000) and Ole Miss interim Matt Luke ($1,160,000).

The SEC includes six of the 17 highest-paid coaches and 10 of the top 28.

Muschamp earned $125,000 in bonuses last year. He’s been paid more at South Carolina than he ever was at Florida.

