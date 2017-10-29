Scouting USC’s next opponent: Georgia Bulldogs

Game info
Who: South Carolina (6-2, 4-2 SEC) at No. 2 Georgia (8-0, 5-0)
When: 3:30 p.m. Saturday
Where: Sanford Stadium (92,746), Athens, Ga.
TV: CBS
Radio: 107.5 FM in the Columbia area
Line: Georgia by 22.5
Three story lines
1. The tall task: Georgia is good. Really, really good. South Carolina will go to Athens a big underdog against a talented team that has simply been crushing teams. USC will have to play extremely well to have a chance, and even that might not be enough.
2. A dream realized: Georgia took a common sort of risk that has felled many a program when they fired a consistently good coach in Mark Richt. That often backfires. They hired a first-time head coach in Kirby Smart, and it looks to be paying off as the Bulldogs are on the short list for best team in the country.
3. Ground up: It’s not fair to reduce things to one aspect, but how each team runs will say a lot about this game. The Bulldogs average 6 yards a carry, and if USC can’t lower that, it’ll be a long day. USC has found some success on the ground of late, and that will have to continue if the Gamecocks are to keep UGA from teeing off on Jake Bentley.
Three players to watch
1. Running back Nick Chubb isn’t getting quite the hype he once was, but he’s still a monster of a back. He’s got 765 yards and nine TDs, runs over guys again and again and pairs well with Sony Michel (629 yards on 8.5 per carry).
2. Quarterback Jake Fromm hasn’t been asked to do too much, but he can manage the heck out of the game and take advantage of play action. He’s thrown for 1,263 with a rating of 171.9 at the helm of an explosive passing offense, with Terry Godwin (23.1 yards per catch) as a key downfield guy.
3. Linebacker Roquan Smith is the centerpiece of a very strong defense, especially against the run. The 225-pound linebacker has 61 tackles, one sack, two pass breakups and seven quarterback hurries.
Scouting report
▪ For a team with Jim Chaney running the offense, a Nick Saban disciple at the helm and the backs available, it’s a little surprising the Bulldogs run from the shotgun as much at they do. That said, they’ve been lethally effective parleying that power and a play-action passing game into big numbers.
▪ When they do go under center, they showed at least one nifty end-around run.
▪ Fromm gets the rep of a “game manager,” but he makes some really impressive throws. It’s fair to argue they’re easier because of the talent around him, but he still produces when called upon.
▪ Chubb is a load, and Michel often looks like a standard Power-I back despite the stats of a burner.
▪ The wide receivers are vintage Georgia: big, fast guys whose physical profiles and top-end skills probably outpace their raw production.
▪ Smart is a defensive guy and his multiple 3-4 scheme does a bit of everything. Georgia is not shy about letting outside linebackers work in space against the pass, but also has a range of nickel looks.
▪ The Bulldogs like to go to a spread-out dime look in third and long, and dial up a range of exotic pressures.
▪ Georgia doesn’t get to the quarterback all that much, but it has been nails against the run and only slightly vulnerable to big passes.
Ben Breiner
