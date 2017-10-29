Will Muschamp has message for fired Florida coach Jim McElwain

South Carolina head coach Will Muschamp took no pleasure Sunday in seeing that the man who replaced him as Florida’s head coach was ousted.

The Gators parted ways with Jim McElwain less than three years after McElwain replaced Muschamp, who was fired by Florida following the 2014 season.

“It’s extremely disappointing. Jim’s a good person and a good football coach,” Muschamp said. “Nothing you want to see in our profession, that’s for sure. Having been through it, it’s a difficult time. The sun will come up tomorrow morning, but I know it’s a difficult time for him right now. I hurt for him.”

McElwain was 22-12 overall and 16-8 in the SEC at Florida. Muschamp was 28-21 overall and 17-15 in the SEC with the Gators from 2011-2015. South Carolina (6-2 overall, 4-2 SEC) will take on Florida and interim head coach Randy Shannon on Nov. 11 in Williams-Brice Stadium.