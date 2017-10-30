More Videos

USC Gamecocks Football

Alan Knott earns weekly SEC honor

By Dwayne McLemore

dmclemore@thestate.com

October 30, 2017 12:03 PM

South Carolina senior Alan Knott was named SEC Offensive Lineman of the Week.

Knott, a Rimington Award watch list candidate, led the way up front in the Gamecocks’ 34-27 win over Vanderbilt, as the team rushed for a season-high 212 yards, an average of 5.7 yards per rush, and a season-high three rushing touchdowns.

It was the second-most rushing yards in the Will Muschamp era at South Carolina.

Knott has started all eight of South Carolina’s games at center this season as the pieces and parts around him have shuffled due to injuries. The Gamecocks have used six different offensive line combinations in eight games, including four different starters at right tackle.

Knott joins Deebo Samuel (Special Teams Player of the Week - Sept. 2 and 9) and D.J. Wonnum (Defensive Lineman of the Week – Oct. 7 and 14) as Gamecocks who have been recognized by the SEC for their play this season.

The Gamecocks play at Georgia at 3:30 p.m. Saturday. That game is on CBS.

