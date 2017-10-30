More Videos

Former Clemson coach Danny Ford honored for Hall of Fame induction 1:13

Former Clemson coach Danny Ford honored for Hall of Fame induction

Former Trump campaign chair Manafort indicted for money laundering 1:12

Former Trump campaign chair Manafort indicted for money laundering

Run, Jake, Run: Taking stock of Bentley's wheels 1:05

Run, Jake, Run: Taking stock of Bentley's wheels

Why is there a teaching crisis in SC? 1:32

Why is there a teaching crisis in SC?

What we learned in South Carolina vs. Vanderbilt 0:49

What we learned in South Carolina vs. Vanderbilt

Josh Kendall: The good news, bad news from USC's 3-1 start 2:15

Josh Kendall: The good news, bad news from USC's 3-1 start

Gamecocks turn attention to big game vs. Georgia 1:25

Gamecocks turn attention to big game vs. Georgia

Why this aspiring SC teacher fled the classroom 2:21

Why this aspiring SC teacher fled the classroom

Look inside the new LulaRoe distribution center 0:57

Look inside the new LulaRoe distribution center

Top 10 photos from South Carolina vs Vanderbilt 0:51

Top 10 photos from South Carolina vs Vanderbilt

    The South Carolina women's basketball team received its national championship rings during a ceremony Saturday at Williams-Brice Stadium.

The South Carolina women's basketball team received its national championship rings during a ceremony Saturday at Williams-Brice Stadium.
The South Carolina women's basketball team received its national championship rings during a ceremony Saturday at Williams-Brice Stadium. Dwayne McLemore

USC Gamecocks Football

How South Carolina women’s basketball inspires the football team

By Ben Breiner

bbreiner@thestate.com

October 30, 2017 12:35 PM

The South Carolina football team was inside the locker room Saturday when the women’s basketball team was getting its national championship rings.

They weren’t watching or listening to the crowd, but they feel the reverberations from that title.

“It’s great for them,” Gamecocks guard Zack Bailey said. “A lot of universities, they have that one good team. At South Carolina, everything is good. Across the board, it doesn’t matter what it is. For them that’s great. We’re pushing to do great things as well.”

His team had just moved to 6-2 on the season with a win over Vanderbilt. Not quite the sport-wide dominance of Dawn Staley’s squad or the achievement of Frank Martin’s Final Four, but taking steps toward something consistent in the second year with a new coach.

Quarterback Jake Bentley said the men’s Final Four brought a certain kind of pride to USC, and it reflected something larger.

“This university, President [Harris] Pastides and coach [Ray] Tanner do a great job of getting really high-level coaches in here and believe in the culture of winning,” Bentley said.

The Gamecocks women will open their title defense soon enough. They still have A’ja Wilson. They still have a roster stacked with high-level talent.

And while football often garners so much attention, Bentley felt that gets spread out to a degree.

“I think our fans appreciate what they do,” Bentley said. “It’s great for the university.”

    Jake Bentley and his South Carolina teammates discuss his running style.

Run, Jake, Run: Taking stock of Bentley's wheels

