USC-Vanderbilt report card: Gamecocks answer almost every challenge

Off South Carolina’s 34-27 win against Vanderbilt, it’s time to grade the Gamecocks.
Quarterbacks
Jake Bentley had another solid game. There were some good passes, notably the 36-yard TD pass to Shi Smith. Bentley missed a couple open ones, but added something on the ground with a pair of rushing scores.
Grade: B+
Running backs
A.J. Turner had the best game of his career, and his play 100 percent looked that way. He had 121 yards, Mon Denson added 25 on four carries, and the only blemish was 1.6 yards a carry for Ty’Son Williams.
Grade: A-
Wide receivers
Quiet day outside a solid 76 yards from Shi Smith. Bryan Edwards took a big hit early and didn’t produce a ton. OrTre Smith had 35 yards on three catches.
Grade: C+
Tight ends
Hayden Hurst was a little more involved in the passing game with seven targets, four catches, 31 yards, plus a 6-yard run. Even though USC went a little more three-receiver heavy, the tight ends were good in the running game, with Hurst standing out.
Grade: B+
Offensive line
The Gamecocks averaged a robust 5.7 yards a carry against a vulnerable defense. Bentley had a clean pocket most of the day (one sack, one hurry) and only really got hit when he started to scramble. That with new faces and more injury shifts. It wasn’t 100 percent dominant, but really quite good.
Grade: A-
Defensive line
After a couple strong weeks, this group was pretty quiet. Vanderbilt’s quick passing game didn’t help that, but USC still got enough push to keep the visiting running game under wraps (107 yards) with a couple balls batted down.
Grade: B-
Linebackers
None of the Commodore running backs really got going, but wide receivers did some damage running to the edges. Skai Moore had a tackle for loss, a hurry and a pass break up, and Antoine Wilder stepped into a smaller role for Sherrod Greene.
Grade: B-
Defensive backs
Rashad Fenton, South Carolina’s best defensive back, had some rough moments, and Jamyest Williams was all but benched much of the game. Overall, it wasn’t pretty with a lot of big plays, but nothing got too out of hand.
Grade: C+
Special teams
Parker White looked generally stable going 2-for-3, while Joseph Charlton averaged 48 yards a punt. USC’s field position off special teams was nothing special.
Grade: C-
Overall
The game wasn’t perfect, falling into a game with some unexpected scoring. But USC seemed to answer almost every challenge, spent much of the second half up two scores and did what it needed to in a game it understatedly needed to win.
Grade: B+
