Kickoff time set for Gamecocks’ home game against Florida

South Carolina’s Nov. 11 football home game against Florida will kick off at noon, the SEC announced Monday.
The game will be broadcast on CBS.
The Gators parted ways with Jim McElwain on Sunday. Defensive coordinator and former Miami coach Randy Shannon will take over in an interim role.
The Gamecocks trail the series 25–8–3, with a low-scoring 20-7 Gators win in 2016. USC has lost two in a row, after a 4-1 run to close the Steve Spurrier era.
The Gamecocks (6-2, 4-2 SEC) travel to Georgia (8-0, 5-0) this week. Florida (3-4, 3-3) visits Missouri.
This will start a run of three home games in a row to finish out the season.
SEC TV schedule for Nov. 4
▪ Arkansas at LSU, Noon on ESPN
▪ Florida at South Carolina, Noon on CBS
▪ UL-Lafayette at Ole Miss, Noon on SEC Network
▪ Georgia at Auburn, 3:30 pm ET on CBS or 7 pm on ESPN*
▪ Alabama at Mississippi State, 3:30 pm ET on CBS or 7 pm on ESPN*
▪ Kentucky at Vanderbilt, 4 pm on SEC Network
▪ New Mexico at Texas A&M, 7 pm on ESPNU
▪ Tennessee at Missouri, 7:30 pm on SEC Network
*Game time and network to be determined after games of November 4
