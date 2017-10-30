Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, left, keeps the ball as Seattle Seahawks offensive guard Ethan Pocic, right, tries to block Houston Texans outside linebacker Jadeveon Clowney (90) in the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017, in Seattle.
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, left, keeps the ball as Seattle Seahawks offensive guard Ethan Pocic, right, tries to block Houston Texans outside linebacker Jadeveon Clowney (90) in the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017, in Seattle. Stephen Brashear AP

South Carolina in NFL: Clowney forces a fumble — that’s actually bad for his team

By Greg Hadley

October 30, 2017 5:18 PM

Houston Texans defensive lineman and former Gamecock standout Jadeveon Clowney had a productive Week 8 in the NFL, recording four tackles, one sack and forcing his second fumble of the season as Houston came up just short against the Seattle Seahawks on the road.

But if it was up to Clowney, he’d probably like to take that forced fumble back.

The play occurred late in the first quarter, as the Texans led the Seahawks 14-7. With Seattle facing third down and two at Houston’s 31-yard line, Clowney burst into the backfield and swatted at Seattle quarterback Russell Wilson’s arm as he threw. The ball squirted forward 11 yards and was covered up by a Seahawks receiver, but referees initially ruled that the play was an incomplete pass, which would have resulted in fourth down and a likely field goal attempt.

Instead, Seattle challenged the call and had it overturned. Because Clowney hit Wilson before he came forward with the pass, the play was ruled a fumble, and the Seahawks’ recovery gave them a first down at the 20-yard line. Two plays later, Wilson threw a touchdown pass to tie the game up. The Texans ended up losing by three points, within the margin of difference between a field goal and a touchdown.

Obviously, Texans fans were not happy.

Still, Clowney has now set a career-high for forced fumbles, and Pro Football Focus also graded him as the best defensive end in the NFL this weekend.

On the offensive side of the ball, Philadelphia Eagles receiver Alshon Jeffery made headlines with a 53-yard touchdown grab and unique celebration that imitated a baseball at-bat.

For the Oakland Raiders, tight end Jared Cook followed up a career performance last week with another solid day against the Buffalo Bills. Cook was targeted five times, catching four passes for 57 yards, his second highest total on the season.

Outside of those players, it was a mostly quiet weekend for former South Carolina players in the NFL. More than a third of the 19 Gamecock alums did not play in Week 8 due to a combination of bye weeks and injuries.

How they fared

Jerell Adams, WR, New York Giants: Bye week

Damiere Byrd, WR, Carolina Panthers: DNP, injured reserve

A.J. Cann, G, Jacksonville Jaguars: Bye week

Jadeveon Clowney, DE, Houston Texans: 4 tackles, 1 sack, 1 forced fumble

Jared Cook, TE, Oakland Raiders: 4 catches on 5 targets for 57 yards

Pharoh Cooper, WR, Los Angeles Rams: Bye week

Patrick DiMarco, FB, Buffalo Bills: Played but recorded no stats for the third straight week

Bruce Ellington, WR, Houston Texans: 1 catch on 4 targets for 13 yards

Stephon Gilmore, CB, New England Patriots: DNP, inactive for third straight week

Melvin Ingram, LB, Los Angeles Chargers: 1 tackle

Alshon Jeffery, WR, Philadelphia Eagles: 2 catches on 8 targets for 62 yards, 1 touchdown

T.J. Johnson, C, Cincinnati Bengals: Came off the bench for the second straight week

Johnathan Joseph, CB, Houston Texans: 4 tackles, 3 solo

Captain Munnerlyn, CB, Carolina Panthers: 2 tackles, 1 pass defended, his first of the season

Corey Robinson, OT, Detroit Lions: DNP, injured reserve

Brandon Shell, OT, New York Jets: DNP because of neck injury sustained last week

Darian Stewart, S, Denver Broncos: Yet to play

Ryan Succop, K, Tennessee Titans: Bye week

D.J. Swearinger, S, Washington Redskins: 7 tackles, 5 solo, both season highs

