Film breakdown: running what you know; USC conservative or not late in game?

Coming off the bye week, it would have been fair to ask South Carolina football players if they added something to the mix of their running game.
They were coming off the best rushing day of the season, and they were in line for more against Vanderbilt. While most outside the program expected something new, most inside the USC football facilities turned toward doing the same things better.
The calls that accounted for USC’s eight longest runs weren’t something new, or even something particularly fancy and advanced. Four came on sweeps, two on counters and two were zone read keepers by Jake Bentley.
That’s the same sweep USC has had in there since the Steve Spurrier days. That’s the same counter that was pretty effective when Kurt Roper and Will Muschamp teamed up in Florida.
The zone read stuff, that’s a little new with Jake Bentley at quarterback.
Counter
The counter run has a backside tight end and guard pull across the formation with the rest of the line blocking down, hoping to create defensive flow away from the run. Teams run it in different ways, and USC’s is a bit multiple, with back and blockers reading a defender.
Muschamp said they saw something in the Vandy defense that made it something to rely upon.
“We felt good about it,” Muschamp said. “Whether or not the end squeezed and we logged it, and we got it outside, or the end played upfield and we kicked it out and we hit it in the C-gap.”
What that means cuts to the various versions of that play. The most common is the trap, where the guard drives the edge defender to the outside and the tight end leads into the hole. But if that edge player tries to get inside, USC’s guards got to him there and the play became an outside run.
Counter going outside
Sweep
South Carolina ran the pin-and-pull sweep back through at least the Shawn Elliott-Spurrier days, and it’s a concept versatile enough to work in offenses from Bret Bielema’s Wisconsin to Chip Kelly’s Oregon.
One nice wrinkle USC did was run it to the running back side. Usually a runner will come across the quarterback’s face and take the handoff on those plays, but the Gamecocks tweaked the handoff to get it going the other way.
These are the kinds of small things that make a formation a little harder to diagnose and make the keys defenders look for a little more complicated.
The full package
Muschamp emphasized his team scaled back its running plays and just got better at what it was doing. This makes sense, first, because it’s usually the way a football team improves and, second, because both counter and sweep have fallen out of favor at points (USC almost stopped running sweep early this year, and put counter aside late last season because the team just couldn’t block it all that well).
What was stunning against Vanderbilt was the fact those top eight runs averaged 10.9 yards before contact. That’s a huge figure, considering 5 is usually a lot.
Deep balls
It’s fair to say the Commodores weren’t shy about challenging Gamecocks corner Rashad Fenton. But it’s also fair to say he was better than some of the numbers indicate.
The biggest play he gave up was a 47-yard deep touchdown. He appeared to be in position, but the receiver got the advantage and made a play over him.
“I really think he needed to body up the receiver better to get his body on the receiver to make a play on the ball,” Muschamp said.
That said, it took a pretty nice play to complete that, and Fenton was on the wrong side of a few more very nice plays.
He was in very good position on the 36-yard catch in the second quarter, but Kyle Shurmur threw it up in the right spot and the receiver pulled it down.
Fenton was also there on a 16-yard comeback, a tough play to stop when it’s in the right spot, and a post, where it was unclear if the 18-yard gain was more on him not closing or something with the underneath coverage.
Conservative or not?
The Gamecocks got the ball back with 4:50 on the clock after a 14-point lead was cut to 7, and what happened next is open to interpretation.
Starting a drive with a running play and a play that ended in a dump-off pass might seem conservative. Will Muschamp didn’t agree, pointing out it was more a matter of getting behind the chains and a deep shot not being open.
So it’s worth looking at:
1st and 10
USC tries to run counter with a fake jet sweep to widen out the front side. USC has a numbers advantage in the box, but the Commodores send a corner blitz.
That shouldn’t matter much, but the end jumps inside. He gets both pullers tied up, and the corner (plus a linebacker flying up on the outside), force A.J. Turner to cut up into the pile.
2nd and 12
A play fake pulls in the linebackers and Bentley first looks to the wide side of the field. Bryan Edwards heads deep, while Shi Smith runs an out with a zone defender underneath.
Bentley’s head works to the left where OrTre Smith is going, likely with a corner trailing and a safety over the top. So Bentley works down to a dump-off to Turner. A linebacker does a good job peeling off to cover him, and good fight gets 2 yards back.
3rd and 10
Both inside receivers run intermediate routes, while the outside guys get deeper on a post and corner respectively. Vandy has everyone right at the first-down line and is dropping eight.
It’s hard to tell if either the post or corner could have come open, and it honestly wouldn’t have mattered. A defensive end had USC’s left tackle beat, and just getting the ball out and keeping the clock moving was about the most Bentley could do.
