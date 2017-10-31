Will Muschamp updates South Carolina injuries

The injury news for South Carolina going into the Georgia game: all good.
Offensive lineman Cory Helms, who tweaked his ankle against Vanderbilt after returning from missing time, should be good to go. Same for Sherrod Greene, who sat out Saturday against the Commodores, with a thigh bruise, ready as well.
The only things still nagging involve a couple reserves.
“(Offensive tackle) Malik (Young) is the one that I would say is the furthest away from being totally healthy,” Gamecocks coach Will Muschamp said. “(Wide receiver) Chad Terrell ran today and looked good. We’ll evaluate him again tomorrow.”
Terrell was also nursing an ankle.
