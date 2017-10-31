More Videos

USC Gamecocks Football

How Muschamp, Staley and USC Athletics celebrate Halloween

By Dwayne McLemore

dmclemore@thestate.com

October 31, 2017 2:07 PM

Will Muschamp is known for his focus and business-like approach year-round and especially in a game week.

His answer to a question about Halloween plans won’t surprise you.

“It’s red zone and third-down day. It’s not Halloween,” Muschamp joked with reporters Tuesday ahead of the Gamecocks’ showdown with No. 2 Georgia. “It’s Tuesday.”

Muschamp had a similar take in 2016 as the Gamecocks were preparing to face Clemson.

“Thanksgiving’s a meal, it’s not a day,” Muschamp said a year ago leading up to that holiday. “So we’re going to have a great meal. And then we’re going to going to watch a little tape, and then we may watch a little more tape. ... So it’s going to be awesome.”

Here’s how folks in the South Carolina Athletics Department are celebrating Halloween:

Here’s Dawn Staley as Beyonce.

And here’s Saturday Down South’s photo illustration of Muschamp at Halloween:

