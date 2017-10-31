How Muschamp, Staley and USC Athletics celebrate Halloween

Will Muschamp is known for his focus and business-like approach year-round and especially in a game week.
His answer to a question about Halloween plans won’t surprise you.
“It’s red zone and third-down day. It’s not Halloween,” Muschamp joked with reporters Tuesday ahead of the Gamecocks’ showdown with No. 2 Georgia. “It’s Tuesday.”
Muschamp had a similar take in 2016 as the Gamecocks were preparing to face Clemson.
“Thanksgiving’s a meal, it’s not a day,” Muschamp said a year ago leading up to that holiday. “So we’re going to have a great meal. And then we’re going to going to watch a little tape, and then we may watch a little more tape. ... So it’s going to be awesome.”
Here’s how folks in the South Carolina Athletics Department are celebrating Halloween:
Happy Halloween everybody! The wife thinks she’s funny! #SpursUp pic.twitter.com/ysKUePb2vx— Coleman Hutzler (@CoachHutzler) October 31, 2017
HAPPY HALLOWEEN FROM @GamecockWBB pic.twitter.com/hMjXvGDMcx— dawnstaley (@dawnstaley) October 31, 2017
Have a spooktacular Halloween, #Gamecock fans! You have the ok from us to wear orange today, but don’t make it a habit! pic.twitter.com/83alr6ARHr— Gamecock Volleyball (@GamecockVolley) October 31, 2017
Here’s Dawn Staley as Beyonce.
Has anyone else seen @beyonce and her minions today? pic.twitter.com/5AQDAkHb4K— Gamecock Athletics (@GamecocksOnline) October 31, 2017
And here’s Saturday Down South’s photo illustration of Muschamp at Halloween:
Happy Halloween, SEC fans. pic.twitter.com/wGVtm0FkVr— Saturday Down South (@SDS) October 31, 2017
