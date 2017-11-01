Florida commit liked South Carolina visit on weekend of McElwain departure

Miami defensive back Divaad Wilson has been a Florida commitment but events over the weekend certainly could have him moving in another direction sometime soon. Wilson took an official visit to USC last weekend and as he was flying home Sunday afternoon the Gators fired their head coach.
So, the combination of a good visit to USC and the unknown about the Gators’ coaching future eventually could lead Wilson to the Gamecocks.
“He enjoyed the trip and right now South Carolina, due to things that happened at Florida, things might work out,” said Wilson’s coach Max Edwards. “He liked the campus, the atmosphere and he likes the way Coach (Travaris) Robinson talked to him. Everything went positive. There ain’t no telling what might happen now.”
Edwards said when he talked to Wilson “he didn’t speak on the Florida situation.”
Wilson is scheduled for official visits to Georgia and Florida later in November but his coach said he’s not sure about the status of those visits at this point.
Comments