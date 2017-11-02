The compliment Will Muschamp keeps hearing on the recruiting trail

The world of college football recruiting is rough-and-tumble, this we know.
Jobs and careers often hang in the balance of convincing youths their place on the next level is with a program. Commitments aren’t solid until they’re in ink, backbiting and negative recruiting are common and there’s always pressure to win the battle, get the flip.
And in that world, Will Muschamp said he’s heard one compliment on the outlook he brings to it.
“It’s interesting in the recruiting process; I’ve had recruits and parents say ‘you’re so positive about the other schools,’ ” Muschamp said. “And I am, because I had a great experience at LSU. I had a great experience at Auburn. I had a great experience at Florida, and it’s all about, your individual choice and what you think fits you best.”
And that to say nothing of Georgia, the school he attended, one that’s now coached by former teammate Kirby Smart, which his Gamecocks will face this week.
Muschamp is in most ways a product of the SEC. He’s coached six seasons outside the league, three at small schools in its footprint and one in the NFL.
So it makes sense he’d have an appreciation for the stomping grounds he’s inhabited for two-plus decades.
Not that he doesn’t have an answer for that fit question.
“At the end of the day, I think we’ve got a great fit for all recruits,” Muschamp said. “Here, at the University of South Carolina.”
He’ll face Georgia for something like the 13th time in his career this week. One might imagine he could get a little wistful about the old alma mater, seeing the jersey he grew up watching and ultimately wore.
But life and coaching have a way to washing out that sentimentality.
“It happens pretty quick,” Muschamp said. “I was a G.A. at Auburn in 1995 when we played Georgia. So, it happens quickly. At the end of the day, you’re loyal to the people writing your checks.”
