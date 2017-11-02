How The Fade changed his life, but it didn’t change Erik Kimrey

More Videos 0:45 Haley to UN General Assembly: U.S. does not fear isolation Pause 0:46 Kathy the sick, 115-pound loggerhead rescued Wednesday 1:49 Channing Tindall has eye on Gamecocks and Bulldogs 0:31 What South Carolina's players from Georgia want to show the Bulldogs 0:47 What's next for Hudson's Smokehouse? 2:43 Catherine Templeton: 'Henry is no Trump!' 3:25 'Bump stock:' Watch a demonstration and learn how the gun device works 0:49 Gamecocks facing versatile Saban influenced Georgia defense 0:30 USC's Muschamp positive about other schools, even when recruiting 0:43 What are the tallest buildings in Columbia? Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Erik Kimrey recalls 'The Fade,' a play long remembered in USC lore It’s been 16 years since Erik Kimrey threw his most famous pass, a moment that lives on in Gamecock lore as its own proper noun: The Fade. Kimrey relieved an injured Phil Petty at quarterback in the fourth quarter and threw one pass, a 25-yard touchdown on fourth down to Jermale Kelly that helped USC to a 23-19 win over No. 25 Mississippi State at Williams-Brice Stadium. It’s been 16 years since Erik Kimrey threw his most famous pass, a moment that lives on in Gamecock lore as its own proper noun: The Fade. Kimrey relieved an injured Phil Petty at quarterback in the fourth quarter and threw one pass, a 25-yard touchdown on fourth down to Jermale Kelly that helped USC to a 23-19 win over No. 25 Mississippi State at Williams-Brice Stadium.

It’s been 16 years since Erik Kimrey threw his most famous pass, a moment that lives on in Gamecock lore as its own proper noun: The Fade. Kimrey relieved an injured Phil Petty at quarterback in the fourth quarter and threw one pass, a 25-yard touchdown on fourth down to Jermale Kelly that helped USC to a 23-19 win over No. 25 Mississippi State at Williams-Brice Stadium.