Breiner’s USC-UGA Prediction: Anything good for Gamecocks is just gravy

For a moment, lets talk gravy.

It’s the ideal, salt-and-fat-heavy extra for a great many things. It takes biscuits to a new level. It’s integral to Thanksgiving, arguably the most underrated of holidays.

And when South Carolina heads to Athens to face Georgia on Saturday, the goals (talking the wider, outside perspective) are minimal, and anything good is gravy.

Georgia, based on how it has played all season, is really that strong. It’s the kind of week where USC could lose by two scores and play well.

It’s the kind of week where Kurt Roper or the defensive staff are all but assured a free pass. Each could draw up great game plans, and with what Georgia does, they still might not work.

The biggest question is how does USC try to play it? The Gamecocks could come out ready to take that big swing. That, however, leaves them open to the counterpunch, as Clemson delivered at the end of last season.

A more prudent approach might be limiting possessions, trying to play like an underdog and shortening the game. That could feel like USC slowly bleeding out in a conservative manner, but it might also be the better path to keeping it close.

The biggest aim for USC will be escaping Athens healthy. The last things USC can afford is leaving the Peach State with anything more than a loss. That means it might not be wise to run Jake Bentley too often, exposing his head, shoulders or knees to defenders that can bring the hits.

For better or worse, the Florida game a week later is far more important for the Gamecocks season as a whole.

That’s not to say USC should roll over, and Will Muschamp’s squad won’t, but the sledding will be tough and every positive will take on extra weight with the opposition at hand.

The Pick: Georgia 35, South Carolina 17