More Videos

Game preview: Can USC hang with Georgia? 4:18

Game preview: Can USC hang with Georgia?

Pause
Move Over PSA 0:32

Move Over PSA

Man yells 'Hail Satan' after explosion at Davie Poplar 0:17

Man yells 'Hail Satan' after explosion at Davie Poplar

Look inside: Violent criminals were once locked up in downtown Columbia 2:21

Look inside: Violent criminals were once locked up in downtown Columbia

Catherine Templeton: 'Henry is no Trump!' 2:43

Catherine Templeton: 'Henry is no Trump!'

Josh Kendall: The good news, bad news from USC's 3-1 start 2:15

Josh Kendall: The good news, bad news from USC's 3-1 start

What are the tallest buildings in Columbia? 0:43

What are the tallest buildings in Columbia?

Lower Richland football enjoying turnaround 2:55

Lower Richland football enjoying turnaround

Haley to UN General Assembly: U.S. does not fear isolation 0:45

Haley to UN General Assembly: U.S. does not fear isolation

What South Carolina's players from Georgia want to show the Bulldogs 0:31

What South Carolina's players from Georgia want to show the Bulldogs

  • Game preview: Can USC hang with Georgia?

    The State's Josh Kendall and Ben Breiner preview South Carolina's game vs. Georgia.

The State's Josh Kendall and Ben Breiner preview South Carolina's game vs. Georgia. Dwayne McLemore dmclemore@thestate.com
The State's Josh Kendall and Ben Breiner preview South Carolina's game vs. Georgia. Dwayne McLemore dmclemore@thestate.com

USC Gamecocks Football

South Carolina reveals uniform combo for Georgia game

By Ben Breiner

bbreiner@thestate.com

November 03, 2017 12:12 PM

As the South Carolina football team heads to the home of the No. 1 team in the land, it’s going heavy on white with a little garnet up high.

The Gamecocks on Friday revealed the look for Georgia: White pants, white jersey, garnet helmet and some other white trappings. They’re coming off a win against Vanderbilt to become bowl eligible.

The game kicks off at 3:30 p.m. on CBS

Other uniform combos this season:

▪  vs. Vanderbilt: black jersey, white pants, white helmet

▪  vs. Tennessee: black helmets, white jerseys, white pants

▪  vs. Arkansas: black helmets, garnet jerseys and black pants

▪  vs. Texas A&M: White helmets and jerseys, black pants

▪  vs. Louisiana Tech: garnet helmets, garnet jerseys and white pants

▪  vs. Kentucky: all black

▪  vs. Missouri: garnet helmets, white jerseys and white pants

▪  vs. N.C. State: black helmets, white jerseys and black pants.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Game preview: Can USC hang with Georgia? 4:18

Game preview: Can USC hang with Georgia?

Pause
Move Over PSA 0:32

Move Over PSA

Man yells 'Hail Satan' after explosion at Davie Poplar 0:17

Man yells 'Hail Satan' after explosion at Davie Poplar

Look inside: Violent criminals were once locked up in downtown Columbia 2:21

Look inside: Violent criminals were once locked up in downtown Columbia

Catherine Templeton: 'Henry is no Trump!' 2:43

Catherine Templeton: 'Henry is no Trump!'

Josh Kendall: The good news, bad news from USC's 3-1 start 2:15

Josh Kendall: The good news, bad news from USC's 3-1 start

What are the tallest buildings in Columbia? 0:43

What are the tallest buildings in Columbia?

Lower Richland football enjoying turnaround 2:55

Lower Richland football enjoying turnaround

Haley to UN General Assembly: U.S. does not fear isolation 0:45

Haley to UN General Assembly: U.S. does not fear isolation

What South Carolina's players from Georgia want to show the Bulldogs 0:31

What South Carolina's players from Georgia want to show the Bulldogs

  • Game preview: Can USC hang with Georgia?

    The State's Josh Kendall and Ben Breiner preview South Carolina's game vs. Georgia.

Game preview: Can USC hang with Georgia?

View More Video