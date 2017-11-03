South Carolina reveals uniform combo for Georgia game

As the South Carolina football team heads to the home of the No. 1 team in the land, it’s going heavy on white with a little garnet up high.
The Gamecocks on Friday revealed the look for Georgia: White pants, white jersey, garnet helmet and some other white trappings. They’re coming off a win against Vanderbilt to become bowl eligible.
Battle armor pic.twitter.com/ADtG2jYukS— Gamecock Football (@GamecockFB) November 3, 2017
The game kicks off at 3:30 p.m. on CBS
Other uniform combos this season:
▪ vs. Vanderbilt: black jersey, white pants, white helmet
▪ vs. Tennessee: black helmets, white jerseys, white pants
▪ vs. Arkansas: black helmets, garnet jerseys and black pants
▪ vs. Texas A&M: White helmets and jerseys, black pants
▪ vs. Louisiana Tech: garnet helmets, garnet jerseys and white pants
▪ vs. Kentucky: all black
▪ vs. Missouri: garnet helmets, white jerseys and white pants
▪ vs. N.C. State: black helmets, white jerseys and black pants.
