Photos: South Carolina vs. Georgia football

South Carolina running back Caleb Kinlaw picks up the onside kick to start the game during of the first half of the game against Georgia at Sanford Stadium in Athens, GA Saturday.
Tim Dominick
tdominick@thestate.com
South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Will Muschamp directs his team in the fist half of the game between the South Carolina Gamecocks and the Georgia Bulldogs at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga.
Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Jake Fromm (11) is sacked by South Carolina Gamecocks defensive lineman D.J. Wonnum (8) and South Carolina Gamecocks defensive lineman Dante Sawyer (95) in the fist half of the game between the South Carolina Gamecocks and the Georgia Bulldogs at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga.
South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback Jake Bentley (19) passes under pressure from Georgia Bulldogs linebacker Roquan Smith (3) in the fist half of the game between the South Carolina Gamecocks and the Georgia Bulldogs at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga.
South Carolina Gamecocks tight end Hayden Hurst (81) runs after the catch in the fist half of the game between the South Carolina Gamecocks and the Georgia Bulldogs at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga.
South Carolina Gamecocks fans cheer after a touchdown was ruled for the Gamecocks after a review in the fist half of the game between the South Carolina Gamecocks and the Georgia Bulldogs at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga.
South Carolina Gamecocks tight end Hayden Hurst (81) lunges for more yardage in the fist half of the game between the South Carolina Gamecocks and the Georgia Bulldogs at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga.
South Carolina Gamecocks defensive back Rashad Fenton (16) pursues Georgia Bulldogs running back Nick Chubb (27) in the fist half of the game between the South Carolina Gamecocks and the Georgia Bulldogs at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga.
South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback Jake Bentley (19) prepares to take the snap in the shadow of his on goal post in the fist half of the game between the South Carolina Gamecocks and the Georgia Bulldogs at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga.
Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Jake Fromm (11) gets out of the grasp of South Carolina Gamecocks defensive lineman D.J. Wonnum (8) in the fist half of the game between the South Carolina Gamecocks and the Georgia Bulldogs at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga.
Georgia Bulldogs running back Sony Michel (1) makes a big gain in the fist half of the game between the South Carolina Gamecocks and the Georgia Bulldogs at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga.
South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback Jake Bentley (19) prepares to take the snap in the fist half of the game between the South Carolina Gamecocks and the Georgia Bulldogs at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga.
South Carolina Gamecocks wide receiver OrTre Smith (18) looks for room to run in the fist half of the game between the South Carolina Gamecocks and the Georgia Bulldogs at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga.
South Carolina Gamecocks running back A.J. Turner (25) can't make this catch as Georgia Bulldogs linebacker Davin Bellamy (17) defends in the fist half of the game between the South Carolina Gamecocks and the Georgia Bulldogs at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga.
Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Aaron Davis (35) breaks up a pass intended for South Carolina Gamecocks wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) in the fist half of the game between the South Carolina Gamecocks and the Georgia Bulldogs at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga.
South Carolina Gamecocks tight end Jacob August (40) consoles South Carolina Gamecocks place kicker Parker White (43) after a misses field goal in the fist half of the game between the South Carolina Gamecocks and the Georgia Bulldogs at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga.
South Carolina Gamecocks wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) is brought down by Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Malkom Parrish (14) in the fist half of the game between the South Carolina Gamecocks and the Georgia Bulldogs at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga.
Georgia Bulldogs running back D'Andre Swift (7) is wrapped up by South Carolina defensive lineman D.J. Wonnum (8) and defensive back T.J. Brunson (6) during of the first half of the game against Georgia at Sanford Stadium in Athens, GA Saturday.
South Carolina defensive lineman D.J. Wonnum (8) celebrates a sack during of the first half of the game against Georgia at Sanford Stadium in Athens, GA Saturday.
South Carolina defensive lineman D.J. Wonnum (8) sacks Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Jake Fromm (11) during of the first half of the game against Georgia at Sanford Stadium in Athens, GA Saturday.
South Carolina wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) holds on to a pass for a touchdown against Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Malkom Parrish (14) during of the first half of the game at Sanford Stadium in Athens, GA Saturday.
South Carolina wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) holds on to a pass for a touchdown against Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Malkom Parrish (14) during of the first half of the game at Sanford Stadium in Athens, GA Saturday.
South Carolina head coach Will Muschamp talks with South Carolina defensive back T.J. Brunson (6) after the game against Georgia at Sanford Stadium in Athens, GA Saturday.
South Carolina running back Ty'Son Williams (27) tries to pick up a first down past Georgia Bulldogs linebacker Roquan Smith (3) during the second half of the game at Sanford Stadium in Athens, GA Saturday.
South Carolina linebacker Skai Moore (10) stops Georgia Bulldogs running back Nick Chubb (27) short of the goal during of the second half of the game at Sanford Stadium in Athens, GA Saturday.
South Carolina defensive back D.J. Smith (24) stops Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Jake Fromm (11) short of the goal during of the second half of the game at Sanford Stadium in Athens, GA Saturday.
Georgia Bulldogs running back Nick Chubb (27) runs past South Carolina defensive back Rashad Fenton (16) during of the second half of the game at Sanford Stadium in Athens, GA Saturday.
South Carolina defensive lineman Keir Thomas (5) and linebacker Skai Moore (10) hone in on Georgia Bulldogs running back D'Andre Swift (7) during of the second half of the game at Sanford Stadium in Athens, GA Saturday.
South Carolina quarterback Jake Bentley (19) tries to elude Georgia Bulldogs linebacker David Marshall (51) during of the second half of the game at Sanford Stadium in Athens, GA Saturday.
Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Javon Wims (6) and Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Mecole Hardman (4) celebrates Hardman's touchdown during of the second half of the game at Sanford Stadium in Athens, GA Saturday.
Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Mecole Hardman (4) pulls in a touchdown pass over South Carolina running back Jamyest Williams (21) during of the second half of the game at Sanford Stadium in Athens, GA Saturday.
South Carolina running back A.J. Turner (25) is brought down by Georgia Bulldogs linebacker Roquan Smith (3) during of the first half of the game at Sanford Stadium in Athens, GA Saturday.
South Carolina head coach Will Muschamp fumes over a penalty during of the first half of the game against Georgia at Sanford Stadium in Athens, GA Saturday.
South Carolina defensive back Jamarcus King (7) picks up Georgia Bulldogs running back Sony Michel (1) during of the second half of the game at Sanford Stadium in Athens, GA Saturday.
Former USC player Melvin Ingram watches the action from the Gamecock's sideline during of the second half of the game against Georgia at Sanford Stadium in Athens, GA Saturday.
South Carolina kicker/punter Parker White (43) watches his field goal go through the uprights during of the second half of the game against Georgia at Sanford Stadium in Athens, GA Saturday.
South Carolina running back Mon Denson (34) tries to find running room during of the second half of the game against Georgia at Sanford Stadium in Athens, GA Saturday.
South Carolina running back A.J. Turner (25) is pulled out of bounds by Georgia Bulldogs safety Dominick Sanders (24) during of the second half of the game at Sanford Stadium in Athens, GA Saturday.
South Carolina tight end Hayden Hurst (81) throws a pass on a trick play during of the second half of the game against Georgia at Sanford Stadium in Athens, GA Saturday.
South Carolina quarterback Jake Bentley (19) looks for a receiver during of the second half of the game against Georgia at Sanford Stadium in Athens, GA Saturday.
South Carolina quarterback Jake Bentley (19) is tackled by Georgia Bulldogs linebacker David Marshall (51) during of the second half of the game at Sanford Stadium in Athens, GA Saturday.
South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback Jake Bentley (19) walks off the field following their loss to Georgia at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga.
South Carolina Gamecocks South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback Jake Bentley (19) sings the alma mater following their loss to Georgia at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga.
South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Will Muschamp puts his arm around South Carolina Gamecocks linebacker T.J. Brunson (6) as they sing the alma mater following their loss to Georgia at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga.
South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Will Muschamp directs his team in the second half of the game between the South Carolina Gamecocks and the Georgia Bulldogs at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga.
South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback Jake Bentley (19) passes in the second half of the game between the South Carolina Gamecocks and the Georgia Bulldogs at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga.
Georgia Bulldogs defensive back J.R. Reed (20) grabs hold of South Carolina Gamecocks tight end Hayden Hurst (81) in the second half of the game between the South Carolina Gamecocks and the Georgia Bulldogs at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga.
Georgia Bulldogs running back Sony Michel (1) breaks away from the South Carolina Gamecocks defense for a big gain in the second half of the game between the South Carolina Gamecocks and the Georgia Bulldogs at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga.
South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback Jake Bentley (19) in the second half of the game between the South Carolina Gamecocks and the Georgia Bulldogs at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga.
South Carolina Gamecocks defensive lineman Aaron Sterling (15) attempts to bring down Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Jake Fromm (11) in the second half of the game between the South Carolina Gamecocks and the Georgia Bulldogs at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga.
South Carolina Gamecocks defensive lineman Keir Thomas (5) stops Georgia Bulldogs running back Nick Chubb (27) for a short gain in the second half of the game between the South Carolina Gamecocks and the Georgia Bulldogs at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga.
South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback Jake Bentley (19) hands off to South Carolina Gamecocks running back Mon Denson (34) in the second half of the game between the South Carolina Gamecocks and the Georgia Bulldogs at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga.
A Coast Guard helicopter performs a flyover before the game between the South Carolina Gamecocks and the Georgia Bulldogs at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga.
Former Lower Richland, Georgia Bulldog and New England Patriots star Richard Seymour, left, chats before the game with former South Carolina Gamecocks and NFL star Langston Moore before the South Carolina Gamecocks and the Georgia Bulldogs at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga.
South Carolina Gamecocks defensive back JaMarcus King (7) brings down Georgia Bulldogs running back Sony Michel (1) in the second half of the game between the South Carolina Gamecocks and the Georgia Bulldogs at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga.
South Carolina Gamecocks place kicker Parker White (43) successfully kicks a field goal in the second half of the game between the South Carolina Gamecocks and the Georgia Bulldogs at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga.
South Carolina Gamecocks wide receiver Shi Smith (13) breaks away from Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Aaron Davis (35) in the second half of the game between the South Carolina Gamecocks and the Georgia Bulldogs at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga.
South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback Jake Bentley (19) passes against the Georgia Bulldogs in the second half of the game between the South Carolina Gamecocks and the Georgia Bulldogs at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga.
South Carolina Gamecocks tight end Hayden Hurst (81) attempts a pass after a lateral in the second half of the game between the South Carolina Gamecocks and the Georgia Bulldogs at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga.
