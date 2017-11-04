Gamecocks, unintentionally, rely on underdog tactics and hang with Bulldogs

More Videos 8:53 Will Muschamp recaps loss to Georgia Pause 3:37 Moore, Hurst recap loss to Georgia 4:17 Bentley, Edwards recap loss to Georgia 2:06 Gamecocks arrive at Sanford Stadium to face Georgia 0:32 Move Over PSA 2:07 Clemson DE Austin Bryant talks Clemson defense getting back on track 2:43 Catherine Templeton: 'Henry is no Trump!' 1:43 Mark Kingston updates progress as USC fall baseball concludes 1:10 A.C. Flora senior and USC commit Hannah Twine finishes third in state cross country meet 2:08 Korean Festival: Food, Music and Dance Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Will Muschamp recaps loss to Georgia Will Muschamp recaps the South Carolina football loss to Georgia Will Muschamp recaps the South Carolina football loss to Georgia Dwayne McLemore dmclemore@thestate.com

Will Muschamp recaps the South Carolina football loss to Georgia Dwayne McLemore dmclemore@thestate.com