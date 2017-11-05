What Will Muschamp had to say after another first-drive missed field goal

South Carolina’s offense has seen solid starts go for naught because of its kicking game, and it flared up again Saturday.
Every time the Gamecocks win the coin toss (eight times in nine games), they’ve taken the ball. The breakdown of results has showed a theme.
Against N.C. State, Deebo Samuel took the first kick back for a score, and against Kentucky, he scored on the game’s first play.
Against Texas A&M and Tennessee, USC went three-and-out. In the only game USC lost the toss, it gave up an opening-possession touchdown but scored its first time with the ball.
The other four spots were missed field goals. Four opening drives yielded spots good enough to get points. There were none.
The fourth was against Georgia on Saturday. USC recovered an onside kick to start the game, went 21 yards and saw a 46-yard Parker White kick attempt go wide.
Will Muschamp delivered his familiar refrain on the subject.
“I’ve got confidence,” Muschamp said. “The guy had a great week. He missed one in pregame. I don’t know he missed one all week.
“It’s frustrating, but obviously I’ve got confidence in the guy.”
White came back to hit a 24-yarder.
White’s 1-for-2 game leaves USC at 11-for-22 on the year. He’s 8-for-9 inside 40 yards and 2-of-10 beyond that distance.
“At the end of the day, he control his own confidence,” quarterback Jake Bentley said. “He knows that we have full faith in him to make every field goal we put him out there to try. He’s going to be fine.”
