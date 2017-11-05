USC vs. Georgia: 15 things you might have missed

More Videos 1:04 What we learned from South Carolina vs. Georgia Pause 0:50 Top 10 photos South Carolina vs. Georgia 8:53 Will Muschamp recaps loss to Georgia 6:54 Dabo Swinney recaps Clemson’s win over NC State 0:32 Move Over PSA 2:08 Korean Festival: Food, Music and Dance 2:43 Catherine Templeton: 'Henry is no Trump!' 3:30 Frank Martin discusses exhibition win for South Carolina basketball 0:27 Clemson coach Dabo Swinney responds to NC State wanting a laptop investigation 3:37 Moore, Hurst recap loss to Georgia Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Will Muschamp recaps loss to Georgia Will Muschamp recaps the South Carolina football loss to Georgia Will Muschamp recaps the South Carolina football loss to Georgia Dwayne McLemore dmclemore@thestate.com

Will Muschamp recaps the South Carolina football loss to Georgia Dwayne McLemore dmclemore@thestate.com