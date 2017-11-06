Washington Redskins free safety D.J. Swearinger, left, throws to cornerback Josh Norman, right, as Seattle Seahawks' wide receiver Doug Baldwin, center, looks on in the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017, in Seattle. Swearinger was running with the ball after intercepting it on a 2-point conversion-try by the Seahawks.
Washington Redskins free safety D.J. Swearinger, left, throws to cornerback Josh Norman, right, as Seattle Seahawks' wide receiver Doug Baldwin, center, looks on in the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017, in Seattle. Swearinger was running with the ball after intercepting it on a 2-point conversion-try by the Seahawks. Stephen Brashear AP
Washington Redskins free safety D.J. Swearinger, left, throws to cornerback Josh Norman, right, as Seattle Seahawks' wide receiver Doug Baldwin, center, looks on in the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017, in Seattle. Swearinger was running with the ball after intercepting it on a 2-point conversion-try by the Seahawks. Stephen Brashear AP

USC Gamecocks Football

South Carolina in NFL: D.J. Swearinger goes lateral crazy returning an interception

By Greg Hadley

ghadley@thestate.com

November 06, 2017 12:49 PM

Without question the most entertaining play former Gamecock D.J. Swearinger made for the Washington Redskins this week didn’t show up on the stat sheet at all.

Early in the fourth quarter, Swearinger’s Redskins led the Seattle Seahawks 10-2 when quarterback Russell Wilson marched his team down the field to score and make things 10-8. Trying to tie the game, the Seahawks attempted a 2-point conversion.

But Swearinger intercepted Wilson’s pass on the attempt and immediately found room to return the ball. If he was able to take it all the way to the other end zone, the Redskins would score two points and extend their surprising lead over the Seahawks.

Around the Seahawks’ 45-yard line, Swearinger made a juke move that sent Wilson sprawling, and he continued to cut his way up field. But when it became apparent that he could not go all the way himself, he pitched the ball to his teammate, Josh Norman.

And that’s where things got really weird. Norman caught the pitch but stumbled, broke a tackle and surged to the 20-yard line. As Seahawks players swarmed around him, Norman lateralled the ball back to Swearinger just as he was being tackled.

Unfortunately, it wasn’t meant to be. By that point, too many Seahawks players had gotten back on defense, and Swearinger was only able to make it to the 15-yard line before he was tackled.

Swearinger also defended two passes and recorded three tackles as the Redskins went on to win, 17-14. He has yet to record an official interception this season, but if Sunday is any indication, when he does, it will be even more zany, especially given the Redskins’ unusual way of celebrating good defensive plays in the secondary.

On the opposite side of the ball, former South Carolina receivers in the NFL enjoyed a strong Week 9. Alshon Jeffery, a two-time All-American with the Gamecocks, caught a season-high two touchdowns, six catches and 84 yards, one of his best days ever with his new team, the Philadelphia Eagles.

Meanwhile, Oakland Raiders tight end Jared Cook had eight catches for 126 yards, both season-bests. More than 100 of his receiving yards came before the first half was even over, making him one of only three tight ends in the NFL to accomplish that feat this season.

Former two-sport star and current Houston Texan Bruce Ellington also had a strong Sunday, despite losing his QB, former Clemson star Deshaun Watson to injury during the middle of the week. With backup signal caller Tom Savage in, Ellington was targeted a season-high eight times. He caught three of those targets for his highest total in four weeks, and went for 22 total yards.

How they fared

Jerell Adams, WR, New York Giants: Appeared but recorded no stats for the second straight game

Damiere Byrd, WR, Carolina Panthers: DNP, injured reserve, but chatter has increased about him being reactivated soon

A.J. Cann, G, Jacksonville Jaguars: DNP with a triceps injury, his first missed start of the year

Jadeveon Clowney, DE, Houston Texans: 4 tackles, 3 solo, 1 sack. Now 1 sack away from tying his career high with eight games to play

Jared Cook, TE, Oakland Raiders: 8 catches on 9 targets for 126 yards

Pharoh Cooper, WR, Los Angeles Rams: 1 catch on 1 target for 9 yards, 3 punt returns for 50 yards with a long of 30

Patrick DiMarco, FB, Buffalo Bills: Played but recorded no stats, has -2 rushing yards on the year

Bruce Ellington, WR, Houston Texans: 3 catches on 8 targets for 22 yards, a season high in targets

Stephon Gilmore, CB, New England Patriots: Bye week

Melvin Ingram, LB, Los Angeles Chargers: Bye week

Alshon Jeffery, WR, Philadelphia Eagles: 6 catches on 11 targets for 82 yards, 2 touchdowns

T.J. Johnson, C, Cincinnati Bengals: Came off the bench for third straight week after starting four straight games

Johnathan Joseph, CB, Houston Texans: 4 tackles, all solo

Captain Munnerlyn, CB, Carolina Panthers: 1 tackle, his eighth straight game with at least 1 stop

Corey Robinson, OT, Detroit Lions: Injured reserve

Brandon Shell, OT, New York Jets: DNP for a second straight week

Darian Stewart, S, Denver Broncos: Started but recorded no stats for the first time this year

Ryan Succop, K, Tennessee Titans: 1 for 1 on field goals from 48 yards, 2 for 3 on extra points, his first missed extra point of the season

D.J. Swearinger, S, Washington Redskins: 3 tackles, 2 passes defended, a season high

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Josh Kendall: Gamecocks in position to finish strong

    The State's Josh Kendall takes stock of the South Carolina football team's remaining schedule for 2017.

Josh Kendall: Gamecocks in position to finish strong

Josh Kendall: Gamecocks in position to finish strong 2:26

Josh Kendall: Gamecocks in position to finish strong
A surreal moment: Erik Kimrey discusses favorite moments of 1:23

A surreal moment: Erik Kimrey discusses favorite moments of "The Fade" documentary
What we learned from South Carolina vs. Georgia 1:04

What we learned from South Carolina vs. Georgia

View More Video