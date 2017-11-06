Kickoff time set for Gamecocks’ home game against Wofford

South Carolina’s Nov. 18 football home game against Wofford will kick off at 4 p.m., USC announced Monday.
The game will be broadcast on the SEC Network Alternate channel.
It’s the first meeting since 2012.
The Gamecocks lead the series 19-4, with a 24-7 win in the last meeting. The Terriers haven’t won since 1917.
The Gamecocks (6-3, 4-3 SEC) host Florida (3-5, 3-4) this week. That’s a noon kick on CBS.
Wofford (8-1) visits VMI with a chance to secure a SoCon title. The Terriers are No. 8 in the latest FCS rankings.
SEC TV schedule for Nov. 18
▪ Mississippi State at Arkansas, Noon on CBS --OR-- 7 pm on ESPN or ESPN 2*
▪ Texas A&M at Ole Miss, Noon on CBS --OR-- 7 pm on ESPN or ESPN 2*
▪ UL-Monroe at Auburn, Noon on ESPN2
▪ Mercer at Alabama, Noon on SEC Network
▪ Kentucky at Georgia, 3:30 pm on CBS
▪ UAB at Florida, 4 pm on SEC Network
▪ Wofford at South Carolina, 4 pm on SEC Network Alternate
▪ LSU at Tennessee, 7 pm on ESPN or ESPN2
▪ Missouri at Vanderbilt, 7:30 pm on SEC Network
*Game time and network to be determined after games of Nov. 11
