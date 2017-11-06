More Videos

USC Gamecocks Football

USC-Georgia report card: Success in spots even in a loss

By Ben Breiner

bbreiner@thestate.com

November 06, 2017 5:09 PM

Off South Carolina’s 24-10 loss to Georgia, it’s time to grade the Gamecocks

Quarterback

Jake Bentley wasn’t perfect and missed a few throws. He was, however, going against a defense that could control the run game, and he had to sling it a lot on third and long. Seven plays of 15 yards or longer, it’s fine.

Grade: B-

Running backs

The group didn’t get all that many opportunities, but there really wasn’t much there. A.J. Turner was OK on eight carries, one a 15-yard sweep. Mon Denson and Ty’Son Williams each had one solid run, but not much more.

Grade: D+

Wide receivers

Bryan Edwards, Shi Smith and OrTre Smith all made their share of plays. None were particularly huge ones, but a lot of solid work and a few tough catches. Bonus points for OrTre Smith’s crack block that sprung USC’s longest run of the day.

Grade: C

Tight ends

The work in the blocking game was OK, but much of the grade is about Hayden Hurst posting a career day with 93 yards. He had three catches of 20 or more yards, one in a desperation situation for Bentley.

Grade: A-

Offensive line

The work protecting Jake Bentley was actually pretty decent overall, especially considering he threw in a lot of obvious passing spots. But the unit did not win many battles in the run game, even with good numbers in the box.

Grade: D+

Defensive line

Yes, Georgia’s running game did a lot of what it wanted, especially when it came to grinding ahead for solid gains play after play. But Georgia has a lot of talent and will do that to a lot of teams.

Grade: C-

Linebackers

This group had the same issue as the defensive front. UGA’s backs are great, and they were able to chip away. A few more points get deducted for a spate of tackling issues, though again, the Bulldogs have some special ball carriers.

Grade: C-

Defensive backs

They were working without a lot of help, often chipping in on run support and playing off on the outside. Jake Fromm played well, but there were still some one-on-ones USC lost on the back end, as he posted a 177.6 rating

Grade: D

