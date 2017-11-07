Gamecocks could get offensive regular back for bowl game

South Carolina junior tight end K.C. Crosby could return to the field in time for the Gamecocks bowl game, head coach Will Muschamp said Tuesday.
Crosby played in six games, catching two passes for 11 yards, before suffering a broken fibula bone in his leg on Oct. 7.
USC injury report for Florida
South Carolina starting safety D.J. Smith did not practice Tuesday but plans to play against Florida on Saturday.
“That’s the game plan,” Smith said. “In my mind, I’m playing.”
Muschamp expects him to play, too. Several South Carolina players sat out Tuesday’s practice, but defensive tackle Taylor Stallworth (concussion) is the only player who is questionable, Muschamp said.
Smith watched Tuesday’s practice and tried to get “mental reps,” he said. Smith -- who has started 21 games in his career, including all nine this season -- is fifth on the team with 41 tackles.
He suffered a hip pointer in the first half against Georgia and had to go to the locker room for an injection before returning to the field. Bulldogs tight end Charlie Woerner was flagged for a 15-yard personal foul for the block that injured Smith, but Smith declined to call it a dirty play.
“I’d say it’s football,” he said. “I don’t think he had bad intentions. He was just trying to make a play and I got the bad end of it.”
