Facing Florida's defense, Jake Bentley says, 'Whatever it takes' to get the win

Facing Florida’s defense, Jake Bentley says, ‘Whatever it takes’ to get the win

Accused Vista shooter a 'Danger to our Community' by judge, denied bond

Accused Vista shooter a 'Danger to our Community' by judge, denied bond

Josh Kendall: Gamecocks in position to finish strong

Josh Kendall: Gamecocks in position to finish strong

Main Street Dollar General burglary in Columbia 2

Main Street Dollar General burglary in Columbia 2

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium

Dabo Swinney recaps Clemson's win over NC State

Dabo Swinney recaps Clemson’s win over NC State

Catherine Templeton: 'Henry is no Trump!'

Catherine Templeton: 'Henry is no Trump!'

Here are some of the NC references in "Stranger Things." Have you caught them all?

Here are some of the NC references in “Stranger Things.” Have you caught them all?

Westwood football team: We just try to ball out for Ellis Hawkins

Westwood football team: We just try to ball out for Ellis Hawkins

UK's Mike Edwards: South Carolina added fuel to the fire

UK's Mike Edwards: South Carolina added fuel to the fire

  Muschamp excited that Deebo, BAW will return to Gamecocks in 2018

    Injured South Carolina players Deebo Samuel and Bryson Allen-Williams announced that they would return next season.

Injured South Carolina players Deebo Samuel and Bryson Allen-Williams announced that they would return next season.
Injured South Carolina players Deebo Samuel and Bryson Allen-Williams announced that they would return next season. Tim Dominick tdominick@thestate.com

USC Gamecocks Football

Gamecocks could get offensive regular back for bowl game

By Josh Kendall

jkendall@thestate.com

November 07, 2017 12:51 PM

South Carolina junior tight end K.C. Crosby could return to the field in time for the Gamecocks bowl game, head coach Will Muschamp said Tuesday.

Crosby played in six games, catching two passes for 11 yards, before suffering a broken fibula bone in his leg on Oct. 7.

USC injury report for Florida

South Carolina starting safety D.J. Smith did not practice Tuesday but plans to play against Florida on Saturday.

“That’s the game plan,” Smith said. “In my mind, I’m playing.”

Muschamp expects him to play, too. Several South Carolina players sat out Tuesday’s practice, but defensive tackle Taylor Stallworth (concussion) is the only player who is questionable, Muschamp said.

Smith watched Tuesday’s practice and tried to get “mental reps,” he said. Smith -- who has started 21 games in his career, including all nine this season -- is fifth on the team with 41 tackles.

He suffered a hip pointer in the first half against Georgia and had to go to the locker room for an injection before returning to the field. Bulldogs tight end Charlie Woerner was flagged for a 15-yard personal foul for the block that injured Smith, but Smith declined to call it a dirty play.

“I’d say it’s football,” he said. “I don’t think he had bad intentions. He was just trying to make a play and I got the bad end of it.”

Accused Vista shooter a 'Danger to our Community' by judge, denied bond

Accused Vista shooter a 'Danger to our Community' by judge, denied bond

Josh Kendall: Gamecocks in position to finish strong

Josh Kendall: Gamecocks in position to finish strong

Main Street Dollar General burglary in Columbia 2

Main Street Dollar General burglary in Columbia 2

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium

Dabo Swinney recaps Clemson's win over NC State

Dabo Swinney recaps Clemson’s win over NC State

Catherine Templeton: 'Henry is no Trump!'

Catherine Templeton: 'Henry is no Trump!'

Here are some of the NC references in "Stranger Things." Have you caught them all?

Here are some of the NC references in “Stranger Things.” Have you caught them all?

Westwood football team: We just try to ball out for Ellis Hawkins

Westwood football team: We just try to ball out for Ellis Hawkins

UK's Mike Edwards: South Carolina added fuel to the fire

UK's Mike Edwards: South Carolina added fuel to the fire

Muschamp excited that Deebo, BAW will return to Gamecocks in 2018

