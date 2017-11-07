Gamecocks could get offensive regular back for bowl game

1:18 Facing Florida’s defense, Jake Bentley says, ‘Whatever it takes’ to get the win Pause

2:21 Accused Vista shooter a 'Danger to our Community' by judge, denied bond

2:26 Josh Kendall: Gamecocks in position to finish strong

0:46 Main Street Dollar General burglary in Columbia 2

0:14 Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium

6:54 Dabo Swinney recaps Clemson’s win over NC State

2:43 Catherine Templeton: 'Henry is no Trump!'

1:01 Here are some of the NC references in “Stranger Things.” Have you caught them all?

1:22 Westwood football team: We just try to ball out for Ellis Hawkins