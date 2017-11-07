Why Will Muschamp held back announcing Deebo Samuel’s 2018 return

South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp was asked point-blank Sunday night about wide receiver Deebo Samuel’s potential return in 2018.

He said it was something to be discussed at the appropriate time. But he already knew the decision. So did he lie, just maybe a little?

“Not necessarily, no, no, no,” Muschamp said with a grin Tuesday, noting it was now the appropriate time.

But the reason for the fib was a solid one.

“That’s the young man’s announcement, and his family,” Muschamp said. “That’s not my announcement. And I had talked to his mom and he and his family ... that’s their decision, not mine.

“Obviously, we’re excited. I think it says a lot about our program.”

He went on to point out linebacker Bryson Allen-Williams also is returning to USC for a fifth season after an injury curtailed his year.

Samuel had 15 catches for 250 yards and three touchdowns, two kickoff return touchdowns and a rushing touchdown before breaking a bone in his leg. Last week, he suffered a sprain in his lower leg.