More Videos

Frank Martin: 'I'm real excited about my team' 1:18

Frank Martin: 'I'm real excited about my team'

Pause
Game preview: Can USC take advantage of floundering Florida? 3:37

Game preview: Can USC take advantage of floundering Florida?

Catherine Templeton: 'Henry is no Trump!' 2:43

Catherine Templeton: 'Henry is no Trump!'

Youth soccer fields in high demand in Lexington County 1:29

Youth soccer fields in high demand in Lexington County

Accused Vista shooter a 'Danger to our Community' by judge, denied bond 2:21

Accused Vista shooter a 'Danger to our Community' by judge, denied bond

Dabo Swinney previews matchup with Florida State 5:07

Dabo Swinney previews matchup with Florida State

How Muschamp feels about his previous employer, the Florida Gators 0:56

How Muschamp feels about his previous employer, the Florida Gators

Take a look at the glorious views from the new CanalSide development 0:39

Take a look at the glorious views from the new CanalSide development

John Gilreath ready to play for Mark Kingston 1:42

John Gilreath ready to play for Mark Kingston

Josh Kendall: The good news, bad news from USC's 3-1 start 2:15

Josh Kendall: The good news, bad news from USC's 3-1 start

  • Game preview: Can USC take advantage of floundering Florida?

    The State's Josh Kendall and Ben Breiner preview South Carolina's football game against Florida?

The State's Josh Kendall and Ben Breiner preview South Carolina's football game against Florida? Dwayne McLemore dmclemore@thestate.com
The State's Josh Kendall and Ben Breiner preview South Carolina's football game against Florida? Dwayne McLemore dmclemore@thestate.com

USC Gamecocks Football

South Carolina bowl projections: Someone thinks Orlando is in range

By Ben Breiner

bbreiner@thestate.com

November 08, 2017 11:49 AM

This week, it’s SBNation getting bullish on South Carolina’s potential as a bowl team.

Some of the best squads in Gamecocks history ended their season in Orlando’s Citrus (then-Capital One Bowl). Could Will Muschamp’s second team do the same?

SBNation paired the Gamecocks with Penn State in that New Year’s Day game. It would mean facing coach James Franklin, who went 0-3 against the Gamecocks at Vanderbilt.

That projection had Georgia, Alabama and Auburn making New Year’s Six bowls, with USC emerging from a glut of SEC teams, including LSU, Mississippi State and Kentucky, that might bunch up at season’s end.

Other projections included two picks to make the Music City Bowl, two for the Belk Bowl and a couple for meeting Northwestern out of the Big 10.

More Videos

Frank Martin: 'I'm real excited about my team' 1:18

Frank Martin: 'I'm real excited about my team'

Pause
Game preview: Can USC take advantage of floundering Florida? 3:37

Game preview: Can USC take advantage of floundering Florida?

Catherine Templeton: 'Henry is no Trump!' 2:43

Catherine Templeton: 'Henry is no Trump!'

Youth soccer fields in high demand in Lexington County 1:29

Youth soccer fields in high demand in Lexington County

Accused Vista shooter a 'Danger to our Community' by judge, denied bond 2:21

Accused Vista shooter a 'Danger to our Community' by judge, denied bond

Dabo Swinney previews matchup with Florida State 5:07

Dabo Swinney previews matchup with Florida State

How Muschamp feels about his previous employer, the Florida Gators 0:56

How Muschamp feels about his previous employer, the Florida Gators

Take a look at the glorious views from the new CanalSide development 0:39

Take a look at the glorious views from the new CanalSide development

John Gilreath ready to play for Mark Kingston 1:42

John Gilreath ready to play for Mark Kingston

Josh Kendall: The good news, bad news from USC's 3-1 start 2:15

Josh Kendall: The good news, bad news from USC's 3-1 start

  • How Muschamp feels about his previous employer, the Florida Gators

    South Carolina head coach Will Muschamp talks about Florida.

How Muschamp feels about his previous employer, the Florida Gators

South Carolina head coach Will Muschamp talks about Florida.

Tim Dominick tdominick@thestate.com

Bowl projections

▪  SBNation projected South Carolina will face Penn State in the Citrus Bowl in on New Year’s Day.

▪  ESPN’s Kyle Bonagura sent USC to the Belk Bowl on Dec. 29 in Charlotte against Wake Forest. David Hale went with a Dec. 30 TaxSlayer Bowl meeting with Virginia Tech in Jacksonville, Fla..

▪  CBSSports’ Jerry Palm put the Gamecocks in the Music City Bowl Dec. 29 in Nashville against Northwestern.

▪  SI.com had USC heading to the Music City Bowl vs. Northwestern.

▪  USAToday put the Gamecocks against Iowa in the TaxSlayer Bowl.

▪  Bleacher Report slotted South Carolina in the Texas Bowl against West Virginia.

▪  CollegeFootballNews put the Gamecocks in Charlotte in the Belk Bowl against Georgia Tech.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Frank Martin: 'I'm real excited about my team' 1:18

Frank Martin: 'I'm real excited about my team'

Pause
Game preview: Can USC take advantage of floundering Florida? 3:37

Game preview: Can USC take advantage of floundering Florida?

Catherine Templeton: 'Henry is no Trump!' 2:43

Catherine Templeton: 'Henry is no Trump!'

Youth soccer fields in high demand in Lexington County 1:29

Youth soccer fields in high demand in Lexington County

Accused Vista shooter a 'Danger to our Community' by judge, denied bond 2:21

Accused Vista shooter a 'Danger to our Community' by judge, denied bond

Dabo Swinney previews matchup with Florida State 5:07

Dabo Swinney previews matchup with Florida State

How Muschamp feels about his previous employer, the Florida Gators 0:56

How Muschamp feels about his previous employer, the Florida Gators

Take a look at the glorious views from the new CanalSide development 0:39

Take a look at the glorious views from the new CanalSide development

John Gilreath ready to play for Mark Kingston 1:42

John Gilreath ready to play for Mark Kingston

Josh Kendall: The good news, bad news from USC's 3-1 start 2:15

Josh Kendall: The good news, bad news from USC's 3-1 start

  • Game preview: Can USC take advantage of floundering Florida?

    The State's Josh Kendall and Ben Breiner preview South Carolina's football game against Florida?

Game preview: Can USC take advantage of floundering Florida?

View More Video