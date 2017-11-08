South Carolina bowl projections: Someone thinks Orlando is in range

This week, it’s SBNation getting bullish on South Carolina’s potential as a bowl team.
Some of the best squads in Gamecocks history ended their season in Orlando’s Citrus (then-Capital One Bowl). Could Will Muschamp’s second team do the same?
SBNation paired the Gamecocks with Penn State in that New Year’s Day game. It would mean facing coach James Franklin, who went 0-3 against the Gamecocks at Vanderbilt.
That projection had Georgia, Alabama and Auburn making New Year’s Six bowls, with USC emerging from a glut of SEC teams, including LSU, Mississippi State and Kentucky, that might bunch up at season’s end.
Other projections included two picks to make the Music City Bowl, two for the Belk Bowl and a couple for meeting Northwestern out of the Big 10.
Bowl projections
▪ SBNation projected South Carolina will face Penn State in the Citrus Bowl in on New Year’s Day.
▪ ESPN’s Kyle Bonagura sent USC to the Belk Bowl on Dec. 29 in Charlotte against Wake Forest. David Hale went with a Dec. 30 TaxSlayer Bowl meeting with Virginia Tech in Jacksonville, Fla..
▪ CBSSports’ Jerry Palm put the Gamecocks in the Music City Bowl Dec. 29 in Nashville against Northwestern.
▪ SI.com had USC heading to the Music City Bowl vs. Northwestern.
▪ USAToday put the Gamecocks against Iowa in the TaxSlayer Bowl.
▪ Bleacher Report slotted South Carolina in the Texas Bowl against West Virginia.
▪ CollegeFootballNews put the Gamecocks in Charlotte in the Belk Bowl against Georgia Tech.
