More Videos

This is where the Gamecocks will open their season Friday 1:09

This is where the Gamecocks will open their season Friday

Pause
Police video of sexual assault suspect 0:48

Police video of sexual assault suspect

Catherine Templeton: 'Henry is no Trump!' 2:43

Catherine Templeton: 'Henry is no Trump!'

Game preview: Can USC take advantage of floundering Florida? 3:37

Game preview: Can USC take advantage of floundering Florida?

Josh Kendall: The good news, bad news from USC's 3-1 start 2:15

Josh Kendall: The good news, bad news from USC's 3-1 start

Take a look at the glorious views from the new CanalSide development 0:39

Take a look at the glorious views from the new CanalSide development

Dabo Swinney previews matchup with Florida State 5:07

Dabo Swinney previews matchup with Florida State

Channing Tindall: I felt like Superman putting on Army All-American jersey 1:25

Channing Tindall: I felt like Superman putting on Army All-American jersey

SC Rep. Jerry Govan speaks after bond hearing 3:03

SC Rep. Jerry Govan speaks after bond hearing

It's Gameday! 0:19

It's Gameday!

  • Game preview: Can USC take advantage of floundering Florida?

    The State's Josh Kendall and Ben Breiner preview South Carolina's football game against Florida?

The State's Josh Kendall and Ben Breiner preview South Carolina's football game against Florida? Dwayne McLemore dmclemore@thestate.com
The State's Josh Kendall and Ben Breiner preview South Carolina's football game against Florida? Dwayne McLemore dmclemore@thestate.com

USC Gamecocks Football

Breiner’s USC-Florida prediction: To get the key milestone, they can’t slip here

By Ben Breiner

bbreiner@thestate.com

November 10, 2017 8:42 AM

In sports, there’s something about the way certain numbers can elicit feelings.

A 1,004-yard rusher feels much different than a 985-yard rusher. The difference between a .301 and .298 hitter feels larger than  3/10ths of one percent. This might come through most vividly in football records, especially college football.

Going 7-5 feels much different than 8-4, and 9-3 or 10-2, in turn, feels different as well.

With a win against Florida on Saturday, South Carolina is in the driver’s seat to reach at least eight wins (give or take a game against FCS No. 8 Wofford). Considering where this team started and what it’s come through, that would be big.

The Gamecocks came into the year with a potentially great offense and a defense pocked with question marks. They had a schedule with what looked like a brutal back stretch, and eight wins seemed like an optimistic projection with good breaks.

That was before USC lost its top running back and wide receiver to injuries, before the offense was up-and-down, before losses to Kentucky and a flighty Texas A&M team.

True, the schedule opened up, with Arkansas, Tennessee and Florida all being worse than projected, but a battered Gamecocks team has been able to take advantage, and has to do it once more.

That means corralling big-play receiver Tyrie Cleveland, not letting an anemic passing game get rhythm and keeping a sometimes-OK ground game at that level. And on the other side, it means breaking some big plays on a defense that gives them up in bunches.

From an emotional side, it seems Florida is in disarray, but with interim coaches, teams tend to be unstable (granted the performance against Missouri makes it seem more likely there’s not much fight).

The Gamecocks are in position to close toward a plateau they’ve not reached since 2013. They’re coming off a better-than-expected performance against a team that looks dead in the water.

They probably finish this off.

The Pick: South Carolina 31, Florida 13

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

This is where the Gamecocks will open their season Friday 1:09

This is where the Gamecocks will open their season Friday

Pause
Police video of sexual assault suspect 0:48

Police video of sexual assault suspect

Catherine Templeton: 'Henry is no Trump!' 2:43

Catherine Templeton: 'Henry is no Trump!'

Game preview: Can USC take advantage of floundering Florida? 3:37

Game preview: Can USC take advantage of floundering Florida?

Josh Kendall: The good news, bad news from USC's 3-1 start 2:15

Josh Kendall: The good news, bad news from USC's 3-1 start

Take a look at the glorious views from the new CanalSide development 0:39

Take a look at the glorious views from the new CanalSide development

Dabo Swinney previews matchup with Florida State 5:07

Dabo Swinney previews matchup with Florida State

Channing Tindall: I felt like Superman putting on Army All-American jersey 1:25

Channing Tindall: I felt like Superman putting on Army All-American jersey

SC Rep. Jerry Govan speaks after bond hearing 3:03

SC Rep. Jerry Govan speaks after bond hearing

It's Gameday! 0:19

It's Gameday!

  • Game preview: Can USC take advantage of floundering Florida?

    The State's Josh Kendall and Ben Breiner preview South Carolina's football game against Florida?

Game preview: Can USC take advantage of floundering Florida?

View More Video