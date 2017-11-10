More Videos

    A sell-out crowd of avid South Carolina football fans filled the stands with excitement and energy for the first home game.

USC Gamecocks Football

South Carolina reveals uniform combo for Florida game

By Ben Breiner

bbreiner@thestate.com

November 10, 2017 12:18 PM

As the South Carolina football team comes home to close the season with three games in a row in Williams-Brice, they’ll go with a look that has some history.

The Gamecocks on Friday revealed the look for Florida: Garnet pants, garnet jersey, white helmet. That’s the same combo as the epic 2010 Alabama upset, the 2013 Clemson win, 2013 Florida win and the 35-0 win against No. 5 Georgia in 2012.

USC is coming off a loss to Georgia and draw a struggling Gators squad.

The game kicks off at noon on CBS

Other uniform combos this season:

▪  vs. Georgia: White pants, white jersey, garnet helmet

▪  vs. Vanderbilt: black jersey, white pants, white helmet

▪  vs. Tennessee: black helmets, white jerseys, white pants

▪  vs. Arkansas: black helmets, garnet jerseys and black pants

▪  vs. Texas A&M: White helmets and jerseys, black pants

▪  vs. Louisiana Tech: garnet helmets, garnet jerseys and white pants

▪  vs. Kentucky: all black

▪  vs. Missouri: garnet helmets, white jerseys and white pants

▪  vs. N.C. State: black helmets, white jerseys and black pants.

