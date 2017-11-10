South Carolina reveals uniform combo for Florida game

As the South Carolina football team comes home to close the season with three games in a row in Williams-Brice, they’ll go with a look that has some history.
The Gamecocks on Friday revealed the look for Florida: Garnet pants, garnet jersey, white helmet. That’s the same combo as the epic 2010 Alabama upset, the 2013 Clemson win, 2013 Florida win and the 35-0 win against No. 5 Georgia in 2012.
Battle armor pic.twitter.com/sTWWAhngfo— Gamecock Football (@GamecockFB) November 10, 2017
USC is coming off a loss to Georgia and draw a struggling Gators squad.
The game kicks off at noon on CBS
Other uniform combos this season:
▪ vs. Georgia: White pants, white jersey, garnet helmet
▪ vs. Vanderbilt: black jersey, white pants, white helmet
▪ vs. Tennessee: black helmets, white jerseys, white pants
▪ vs. Arkansas: black helmets, garnet jerseys and black pants
▪ vs. Texas A&M: White helmets and jerseys, black pants
▪ vs. Louisiana Tech: garnet helmets, garnet jerseys and white pants
▪ vs. Kentucky: all black
▪ vs. Missouri: garnet helmets, white jerseys and white pants
▪ vs. N.C. State: black helmets, white jerseys and black pants.
