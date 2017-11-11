South Carolina facing Florida without senior starter

South Carolina senior safety D.J. Smith was on the team’s dress list for Saturday’s tilt with Florida.
But Smith wasn’t dressed out.
He was on the sideline in a beanie and sweat pants, while Chris Lammons and Steven Montac took the lion’s share of the work at safety. He had hurt his hip and needed a shot to play against Georgia.
It became especially problematic when corner Jamyest Williams appeared to be shaken up making a tackle. The Gamecocks had to send in former walk-on Javon Charleston at safety.
Smith had 41 tackles and three pass breakups on the season.
The Gamecocks also lost freshman receiver Shi Smith in the first half.
