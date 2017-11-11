More Videos

Gamecock Walk: USC arrives to face Florida 0:54

Gamecock Walk: USC arrives to face Florida

Pause
SC Rep. Jerry Govan speaks after bond hearing 3:03

SC Rep. Jerry Govan speaks after bond hearing

USC’s Patrick White explains why sexual harassment often goes unreported 1:56

USC’s Patrick White explains why sexual harassment often goes unreported

Game preview: Can USC take advantage of floundering Florida? 3:37

Game preview: Can USC take advantage of floundering Florida?

A Vietnam POW bracelet led to a reunion 47 years later 1:58

A Vietnam POW bracelet led to a reunion 47 years later

Frank Martin recaps USC’s road win over Wofford 12:56

Frank Martin recaps USC’s road win over Wofford

Dabo Swinney previews matchup with Florida State 5:07

Dabo Swinney previews matchup with Florida State

New SCANA chief operating officer Keller Kissam on what the utility means to him 0:43

New SCANA chief operating officer Keller Kissam on what the utility means to him

Top 10 photos USC Womens Basketball vs Alabama State 0:47

Top 10 photos USC Womens Basketball vs Alabama State

Fairfield Central's Demetrius Davis: We were going to get the last laugh 2:44

Fairfield Central's Demetrius Davis: We were going to get the last laugh

  • Gamecock Walk: USC arrives to face Florida

    The South Carolina football team arrives Saturday at Williams-Brice Stadium to face Florida

The South Carolina football team arrives Saturday at Williams-Brice Stadium to face Florida Dwayne McLemore dmclemore@thestate.com
The South Carolina football team arrives Saturday at Williams-Brice Stadium to face Florida Dwayne McLemore dmclemore@thestate.com

USC Gamecocks Football

South Carolina facing Florida without senior starter

By Ben Breiner

bbreiner@thestate.com

November 11, 2017 2:02 PM

South Carolina senior safety D.J. Smith was on the team’s dress list for Saturday’s tilt with Florida.

But Smith wasn’t dressed out.

He was on the sideline in a beanie and sweat pants, while Chris Lammons and Steven Montac took the lion’s share of the work at safety. He had hurt his hip and needed a shot to play against Georgia.

It became especially problematic when corner Jamyest Williams appeared to be shaken up making a tackle. The Gamecocks had to send in former walk-on Javon Charleston at safety.

Smith had 41 tackles and three pass breakups on the season.

The Gamecocks also lost freshman receiver Shi Smith in the first half.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Gamecock Walk: USC arrives to face Florida 0:54

Gamecock Walk: USC arrives to face Florida

Pause
SC Rep. Jerry Govan speaks after bond hearing 3:03

SC Rep. Jerry Govan speaks after bond hearing

USC’s Patrick White explains why sexual harassment often goes unreported 1:56

USC’s Patrick White explains why sexual harassment often goes unreported

Game preview: Can USC take advantage of floundering Florida? 3:37

Game preview: Can USC take advantage of floundering Florida?

A Vietnam POW bracelet led to a reunion 47 years later 1:58

A Vietnam POW bracelet led to a reunion 47 years later

Frank Martin recaps USC’s road win over Wofford 12:56

Frank Martin recaps USC’s road win over Wofford

Dabo Swinney previews matchup with Florida State 5:07

Dabo Swinney previews matchup with Florida State

New SCANA chief operating officer Keller Kissam on what the utility means to him 0:43

New SCANA chief operating officer Keller Kissam on what the utility means to him

Top 10 photos USC Womens Basketball vs Alabama State 0:47

Top 10 photos USC Womens Basketball vs Alabama State

Fairfield Central's Demetrius Davis: We were going to get the last laugh 2:44

Fairfield Central's Demetrius Davis: We were going to get the last laugh

  • Gamecock Walk: USC arrives to face Florida

    The South Carolina football team arrives Saturday at Williams-Brice Stadium to face Florida

Gamecock Walk: USC arrives to face Florida

View More Video