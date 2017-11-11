South Carolina’s win subtly crucial for recruiting, program building

More Videos 0:49 Top 10 photos from South Carolina vs. Florida Pause 2:19 Will Muschamp recaps win over Florida, celebrates USC's progress 0:46 South Carolina football players celebrate beating Florida 0:54 When the Gamecocks start dancing ... 0:49 Will Muschamp hugs it out with former players after South Carolina beats Florida 3:03 SC Rep. Jerry Govan speaks after bond hearing 2:15 Josh Kendall: The good news, bad news from USC's 3-1 start 5:07 Dabo Swinney previews matchup with Florida State 1:56 USC’s Patrick White explains why sexual harassment often goes unreported 1:58 A Vietnam POW bracelet led to a reunion 47 years later Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

How progress benefits Gamecocks now and in recruiting South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp explains how the Gamecocks have made progress in his first two seasons. South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp explains how the Gamecocks have made progress in his first two seasons. Dwayne McLemore dmclemore@thestate.com

South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp explains how the Gamecocks have made progress in his first two seasons. Dwayne McLemore dmclemore@thestate.com