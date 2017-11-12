Scouting USC’s next opponent: Wofford Terriers

More Videos 0:49 Top 10 photos from South Carolina vs. Florida Pause 0:57 What we learned from South Carolina vs. Florida 1:58 A Vietnam POW bracelet led to a reunion 47 years later 1:56 USC’s Patrick White explains why sexual harassment often goes unreported 1:21 How progress benefits Gamecocks now and in recruiting 3:03 SC Rep. Jerry Govan speaks after bond hearing 0:49 Will Muschamp hugs it out with former players after South Carolina beats Florida 12:56 Frank Martin recaps USC’s road win over Wofford 0:54 Channing Tindall spends a lot of time on his phone as school's compete for him 2:19 Will Muschamp recaps win over Florida, celebrates USC's progress Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

What we learned from South Carolina vs. Florida Carson Mason with three key takeaways from the South Carolina football teams win over the Florida Gators. Carson Mason with three key takeaways from the South Carolina football teams win over the Florida Gators. Dwayne McLemore dmclemore@thestate.com

Carson Mason with three key takeaways from the South Carolina football teams win over the Florida Gators. Dwayne McLemore dmclemore@thestate.com