Kickoff time set for South Carolina vs. Clemson showdown

South Carolina’s Nov. 25 season finale with Clemson will kick off at 7:30 p.m., the SEC and ACC announced Monday.
The game at Williams-Brice Stadium will be broadcast on ESPN.
In addition, the SEC Network’s traveling pregame show, “SEC Nation,” will travel to Columbia for the annual Palmetto Bowl. The show airs live from 10 a.m. to noon.
This will be SEC Nation’s third time in Columbia and the Gamecocks’ sixth total appearance on the show.
The Gamecocks trail the series 68–42–4, with a 56-7 loss in the last meeting. USC has lost three in a row after a run of five consecutive victories.
The Gamecocks (7-3, 5-3 SEC) host Wofford this week. That’s a 4 p.m. kick on the SEC Network Alternate channel.
Clemson (9-1) hosts the Citadel after knocking off Florida State to secure the ACC Atlantic title and clinch a spot in next week’s title game.
SEC TV schedule for Thanksgiving week
Thursday, Nov. 23
Ole Miss at Mississippi State, 7:30 pm on ESPN
Friday, Nov. 24
Missouri at Arkansas, 2:30 pm on CBS
Saturday, Nov. 25
Florida State at Florida, Noon on ESPN
Louisville at Kentucky, Noon on SEC Network
Alabama at Auburn, 3:30 pm on CBS
Vanderbilt at Tennessee, 4 pm on SEC Network
Clemson at South Carolina, 7:30 pm on ESPN
Texas A&M at LSU, 7:30 pm on SEC Network
Georgia at Georgia Tech, Noon or 8 pm on ABC – time determined after the games of Nov. 18
ACC TV schedule for Thanksgiving week
Friday, Nov. 24
Miami at Pitt, noon on ABC
Virginia Tech at Virginia, 8 p.m. on ESPN
Saturday, Nov. 25
Georgia at Georgia Tech - noon or 8 p.m., ABC – time determined after the games of Nov. 18
Florida State at Florida, noon on ESPN
Louisville at Kentucky, noon on SEC Network
Boston College at Syracuse, 12:20 p.m. on ACC Network
Duke at Wake Forest, 12:30 p.m. on RSN
North Carolina at NC State, 3:30 p.m. on ESPN2 or ESPNU – network determined after the games of Nov. 18
Clemson at South Carolina, 7:30 p.m. on ESPN
Comments