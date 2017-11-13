More Videos

  Josh Kendall: Why USC shouldn't look past Wofford

    South Carolina football hosts Wofford before its annual showdown with instate rival Clemson.

South Carolina football hosts Wofford before its annual showdown with instate rival Clemson.
South Carolina football hosts Wofford before its annual showdown with instate rival Clemson. Dwayne McLemore dmclemore@thestate.com

USC Gamecocks Football

Kickoff time set for South Carolina vs. Clemson showdown

By Ben Breiner

bbreiner@thestate.com

November 13, 2017 12:02 PM

South Carolina’s Nov. 25 season finale with Clemson will kick off at 7:30 p.m., the SEC and ACC announced Monday.

The game at Williams-Brice Stadium will be broadcast on ESPN.

In addition, the SEC Network’s traveling pregame show, “SEC Nation,” will travel to Columbia for the annual Palmetto Bowl. The show airs live from 10 a.m. to noon.

This will be SEC Nation’s third time in Columbia and the Gamecocks’ sixth total appearance on the show.

The Gamecocks trail the series 68–42–4, with a 56-7 loss in the last meeting. USC has lost three in a row after a run of five consecutive victories.

The Gamecocks (7-3, 5-3 SEC) host Wofford this week. That’s a 4 p.m. kick on the SEC Network Alternate channel.

Clemson (9-1) hosts the Citadel after knocking off Florida State to secure the ACC Atlantic title and clinch a spot in next week’s title game.

SEC TV schedule for Thanksgiving week

Thursday, Nov. 23

Ole Miss at Mississippi State, 7:30 pm on ESPN

Friday, Nov. 24

Missouri at Arkansas, 2:30 pm on CBS

Saturday, Nov. 25

Florida State at Florida, Noon on ESPN

Louisville at Kentucky, Noon on SEC Network

Alabama at Auburn, 3:30 pm on CBS

Vanderbilt at Tennessee, 4 pm on SEC Network

Clemson at South Carolina, 7:30 pm on ESPN

Texas A&M at LSU, 7:30 pm on SEC Network

Georgia at Georgia Tech, Noon or 8 pm on ABC – time determined after the games of Nov. 18

ACC TV schedule for Thanksgiving week

Friday, Nov. 24

Miami at Pitt, noon on ABC

Virginia Tech at Virginia, 8 p.m. on ESPN

Saturday, Nov. 25

Georgia at Georgia Tech - noon or 8 p.m., ABC – time determined after the games of Nov. 18

Florida State at Florida, noon on ESPN

Louisville at Kentucky, noon on SEC Network

Boston College at Syracuse, 12:20 p.m. on ACC Network

Duke at Wake Forest, 12:30 p.m. on RSN

North Carolina at NC State, 3:30 p.m. on ESPN2 or ESPNU – network determined after the games of Nov. 18

Clemson at South Carolina, 7:30 p.m. on ESPN

