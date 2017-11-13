More Videos

USC Gamecocks Football

USC-Clemson gets night kickoff and extra attention from SEC Network

By Dwayne McLemore

dmclemore@thestate.com

November 13, 2017 01:03 PM

South Carolina football fans got their wish Monday when the annual rivalry game with Clemson on Nov. 25 was announced as a 7:30 p.m. kickoff at Williams-Brice Stadium.

“Love it being at night wb stadium will be electric that night,” USC fan Swayze Legrand said via Twitter.

“If it ain’t swayin’ ... we ain’t playin’,” South Carolina tweeted via its Gamecock football account.

“These are the games that literally shake the pressbox. Should be bonkers,” USC marketing director Eric Nichols followed up on Twitter.

ESPN will televise the game, and there’s a bonus to this year’s Palmetto Bowl: the SEC Network will be in town for expanded coverage.

The SEC Network’s traveling pregame show, “SEC Nation,” will air live from 10 a.m. to noon at Gamecock Park.

Laura Rutledge hosts “SEC Nation” and is joined by analysts Tim Tebow, Marcus Spears and Paul Finebaum, along with reporter Lauren Sisler. The show includes live reports, analysis and features.

This will be third time “SEC Nation” comes to Columbia and the Gamecocks’ sixth appearance overall on the show.

“SEC Nation” appeared at USC in August 2014 for the season opener against Texas A&M. The show returned in November 2015 for the Gamecocks’ game against The Citadel, an appearance that was delayed when the USC-LSU game earlier in the season was affected by flooding in the state.

USC on Friday, Nov. 24, also will host “The Paul Finebaum Show,” which airs from 2 to 3 p.m. on ESPN2 and 3 to 7 p.m. on SEC Network.

Fans are invited to watch both SEC Network shows from the set.

The Gamecocks (7-3) host Wofford this week. Clemson (9-1) hosts The Citadel.

At 7-3 with two games to go, we look ahead at the South Carolina football team's bowl outlook. Dwayne McLemoredmclemore@thestate.com

