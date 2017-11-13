USC-Florida report card: Sloppy but solid

After South Carolina’s 28-20 win against Florida, it’s time to grade the Gamecocks.
Quarterbacks
Jake Bentley’s three interceptions were each worse than the last. They could have caused more problems, had one been returned for a score, but he did average 8.6 yards an attempt with a good completion percentage and ran for a couple scores.
Grade: C-
Running backs
A.J. Turner pretty much destroyed Florida’s defense, accounting for 136 yards on 6.2 a carry, including runs of 17, 27 and 25 yards. Mon Denson had the best day of his career, and the worst you can say is Ty’Son Williams curiously didn’t play.
Grade: A
Wide receivers
OrTre Smith and Bryan Edwards handled most of the work after Shi Smith went out. Neither was overwhelming, but both were solid. Good for Chavis Dawkins getting his first catch in a while.
Grade: B
Tight ends
Hayden Hurst probably earns an A just for hustling back to force a fumble after a Bentley pick. He also had 59 yards receiving and 11 on the ground. Jacob August played most of the second half, had a first down on his only catch and both helped in the run game.
Grade: A
Offensive line
Jake Bentley got sacked three times, though much of that was on him. USC got good, not great push up front and allowed a couple run-throughs on key plays.
Grade: B+
Defensive line
USC got nine hurries on Gator QBs, five from Taylor Stallworth, four sacks and seemed to be blowing up the pass protection. They played a part in giving up some longer runs, but overall, the UF ground game didn’t do much.
Grade: A-
Linebackers
Just a quiet day. Not many tackles from Skai Moore or T.J. Brunson, nor much playmaking. That said, they played a part in holding the Gators down most of the day.
Grade: B-
Defensive backs
Florida’s quarterbacks were so bad, it’s hard to tell where their poor play ends and USC’s solid back end play begins. The Gamecocks got hands on six passes, with Jamarcus King playing pretty well, but also gave up some big plays, notably the 63-yard bomb late.
Grade: D+
Special teams
Parker White missed another kick, again from beyond 40 yards. South Carolina didn’t give up a punt return yard, but the average was a little low. Chris Lammons had one nice return, but USC’s average start of returns wasn’t very special.
Grade: C-
Overall
The Gamecocks were sloppy to be sure, especially in the passing game. The defense couldn’t close the door, though the running game was good and the defensive highs were quite high. It came against a team that’s in disarray, but USC still did the things it was supposed to and got the needed win.
Grade: B+
