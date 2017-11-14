More Videos

South Carolina is preparing for Wofford (not Clemson) 0:45

South Carolina is preparing for Wofford (not Clemson)

Pause
PETA promised a naked person in Five Points this is what he looked like 1:11

PETA promised a naked person in Five Points this is what he looked like

Gamecocks TE Hayden Hurst talks NFL timeline 0:57

Gamecocks TE Hayden Hurst talks NFL timeline

USC’s Patrick White explains why sexual harassment often goes unreported 1:56

USC’s Patrick White explains why sexual harassment often goes unreported

Josh Kendall: South Carolina's bowl outlook 1:08

Josh Kendall: South Carolina's bowl outlook

SC Rep. Jerry Govan speaks after bond hearing 3:03

SC Rep. Jerry Govan speaks after bond hearing

A Vietnam POW bracelet led to a reunion 47 years later 1:58

A Vietnam POW bracelet led to a reunion 47 years later

Josh Kendall: Why USC shouldn't look past Wofford 3:13

Josh Kendall: Why USC shouldn't look past Wofford

Kelly Bryant on leading Clemson to ACC title game 2:01

Kelly Bryant on leading Clemson to ACC title game

Dashcam video of pursuit of Robert Lee Clark, Jr. 5:35

Dashcam video of pursuit of Robert Lee Clark, Jr.

  • Hayden Hurst works to take his game to next level

    South Carolina junior tight end Hayden Hurst reveals what he has been working on ahead of the 2017 season.

South Carolina junior tight end Hayden Hurst reveals what he has been working on ahead of the 2017 season. dmclemore@thestate.com
South Carolina junior tight end Hayden Hurst reveals what he has been working on ahead of the 2017 season. dmclemore@thestate.com

USC Gamecocks Football

USC’s Hayden Hurst named semifinalist for national award

By Ben Breiner

bbreiner@thestate.com

November 14, 2017 10:37 AM

University of South Carolina tight end Hayden Hurst is one of eight football players named as semifinalists for the 2017 John Mackey Award, the Friends of John Mackey announced today.

Given annually to the most outstanding collegiate tight end, the 2017 John Mackey Award recipient will be announced on December 6, 2017 and presented live on December 7, 2017.

Hurst has 480 receiving yards on 35 catches this season.

2017 John Mackey Award Semi-Finalists (Listed alphabetically):

Mark Andrews (JR, Oklahoma)

Adam Breneman (SR, UMass)

Troy Fumagalli (SR, Wisconsin)

Mike Gesicki (SR, Penn State)

Chris Herndon (SR, Miami)

Hayden Hurst (JR, South Carolina)

Jaylen Samuels (SR, NC State)

Cam Serigne (SR, Wake Forest)

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

South Carolina is preparing for Wofford (not Clemson) 0:45

South Carolina is preparing for Wofford (not Clemson)

Pause
PETA promised a naked person in Five Points this is what he looked like 1:11

PETA promised a naked person in Five Points this is what he looked like

Gamecocks TE Hayden Hurst talks NFL timeline 0:57

Gamecocks TE Hayden Hurst talks NFL timeline

USC’s Patrick White explains why sexual harassment often goes unreported 1:56

USC’s Patrick White explains why sexual harassment often goes unreported

Josh Kendall: South Carolina's bowl outlook 1:08

Josh Kendall: South Carolina's bowl outlook

SC Rep. Jerry Govan speaks after bond hearing 3:03

SC Rep. Jerry Govan speaks after bond hearing

A Vietnam POW bracelet led to a reunion 47 years later 1:58

A Vietnam POW bracelet led to a reunion 47 years later

Josh Kendall: Why USC shouldn't look past Wofford 3:13

Josh Kendall: Why USC shouldn't look past Wofford

Kelly Bryant on leading Clemson to ACC title game 2:01

Kelly Bryant on leading Clemson to ACC title game

Dashcam video of pursuit of Robert Lee Clark, Jr. 5:35

Dashcam video of pursuit of Robert Lee Clark, Jr.

  • South Carolina is preparing for Wofford (not Clemson)

    South Carolina football quarterback Jake Bentley previews the team's approach to Wofford week, with Clemson looming a week later.

South Carolina is preparing for Wofford (not Clemson)

View More Video