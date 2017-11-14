USC’s Hayden Hurst named semifinalist for national award

University of South Carolina tight end Hayden Hurst is one of eight football players named as semifinalists for the 2017 John Mackey Award, the Friends of John Mackey announced today.
Given annually to the most outstanding collegiate tight end, the 2017 John Mackey Award recipient will be announced on December 6, 2017 and presented live on December 7, 2017.
Hurst has 480 receiving yards on 35 catches this season.
2017 John Mackey Award Semi-Finalists (Listed alphabetically):
Mark Andrews (JR, Oklahoma)
Adam Breneman (SR, UMass)
Troy Fumagalli (SR, Wisconsin)
Mike Gesicki (SR, Penn State)
Chris Herndon (SR, Miami)
Hayden Hurst (JR, South Carolina)
Jaylen Samuels (SR, NC State)
Cam Serigne (SR, Wake Forest)
Comments