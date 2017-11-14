USC’s senior day salute will include one important junior

South Carolina will celebrate its senior day on Saturday against Wofford, and Gamecocks tight end Hayden Hurst is planning to participate even though he’s only a junior.
Hurst’s recognition in Williams-Brice Stadium before the 4 p.m. game against the Terriers is sure to increase the speculation that he will skip his senior season and enter the NFL Draft next year, but Hurst said Tuesday that that decision has not been made.
“I’ve thought about it a little bit,” he said. “It’s something me, my dad and my mom are going to talk about and get with Coach (Will) Muschamp and have a decision when the season is over.”
Hurst is South Carolina’s second-leading receiver with 35 catches for 480 yards and two touchdowns. He was named a semifinalist Tuesday for the John Mackey Award, which goes to the nation’s best tight end.
“I am still trying to wrap my head around it,” he said. “It’s crazy. It’s just humbling to be in these discussions as the top player at my position. Just try to remain grounded.”
USC will recognize 12 players in total Saturday, including seniors Cory Helms, Ulric Jones, JaMarcus King, Alan Knott, Chris Lammons, Skai Moore, D.J. Park, Dante Sawyer, Demetrius Smalls, D.J. Smith and Taylor Stallworth.
