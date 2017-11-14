More Videos

  Josh Kendall: Why USC shouldn't look past Wofford

    South Carolina football hosts Wofford before its annual showdown with instate rival Clemson.

South Carolina football hosts Wofford before its annual showdown with instate rival Clemson. Dwayne McLemore dmclemore@thestate.com
South Carolina football hosts Wofford before its annual showdown with instate rival Clemson. Dwayne McLemore dmclemore@thestate.com

USC Gamecocks Football

Gamecocks defensive starter questionable for Wofford

By Ben Breiner

bbreiner@thestate.com

November 14, 2017 12:42 PM

South Carolina head football coach Will Muschamp announced Tuesday that freshman cornerback Jamyest Williams, who starts for USC at the nickel spot, is questionable for the Wofford game.

He hurt his shoulder against Florida, but came back in and played most of the rest of the game, making an interception to end the final UF possession. He’s part of a secondary that’s been extremely thin and was missing D.J. Smith against the Gators.

Williams has 37 tackles, four for loss, plus a pair of interceptions.

