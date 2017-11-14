The other game Will Muschamp has a stake in Saturday

South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp is usually hearing it from fans about when will a championship happen.
This week, he’s been chatting about it in his own house.
Muschamp’s son, Jackson, will be part of a Hammond High School squad looking to secure a SCISA state title. The SkyHawks face Laurence Manning Academy at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Charlie W. Johnson Stadium.
“I told him, I said, ‘You won a state championship in lacrosse and you have a chance to play for another one Saturday night,’ ” Will Muschamp said. “That’s pretty neat.”
Will Muschamp admitted his son could have one on him, as he never won a state title in high school.
He also praised Erik Kimrey, the former South Carolina football player who has built a dynastic program at Hammond. He’ll be coaching in his 11th state title game and aiming for a ninth championship.
Jackson Muschamp is currently the team’s backup quarterback behind Corbett Glick and a starting safety. In relief duty, Jackson Muschamp is 4-for-10 passing for 29 yards, with a touchdown and an interception. He’s also run for 66 yards on 26 attempts. On defense, he’s got 21 tackles.
Will Muschamp will have to scramble a little on Saturday. The Gamecocks kickoff at 4 p.m., 3 1/2 hours before his son’s game.
“Certainly pulling for the SkyHawks on Saturday,” Will Muschamp said. “We need to win first and they need to get the W on Saturday night. We’ll be there. I hope y’all don’t ask too many questions after the game. I want to be out there early.”
Comments