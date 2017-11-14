More Videos

South Carolina is preparing for Wofford (not Clemson) 0:45

South Carolina is preparing for Wofford (not Clemson)

Pause
Josh Kendall: Why USC shouldn't look past Wofford 3:13

Josh Kendall: Why USC shouldn't look past Wofford

Will Muschamp shouts out the Hammond Skyhawks football team 0:44

Will Muschamp shouts out the Hammond Skyhawks football team

PETA promised a naked person in Five Points this is what he looked like 1:11

PETA promised a naked person in Five Points this is what he looked like

SC Rep. Jerry Govan speaks after bond hearing 3:03

SC Rep. Jerry Govan speaks after bond hearing

USC’s Patrick White explains why sexual harassment often goes unreported 1:56

USC’s Patrick White explains why sexual harassment often goes unreported

Josh Kendall: South Carolina's bowl outlook 1:08

Josh Kendall: South Carolina's bowl outlook

Gamecocks TE Hayden Hurst talks NFL timeline 0:57

Gamecocks TE Hayden Hurst talks NFL timeline

Martin says team not prepared, but won anyway 4:13

Martin says team not prepared, but won anyway

Kelly Bryant on leading Clemson to ACC title game 2:01

Kelly Bryant on leading Clemson to ACC title game

  • Will Muschamp shouts out the Hammond Skyhawks football team

    The son of South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp is part of the Hammond Skyhawks football team that will compete this weekend for a state championship.

The son of South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp is part of the Hammond Skyhawks football team that will compete this weekend for a state championship. Dwayne McLemore The State
The son of South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp is part of the Hammond Skyhawks football team that will compete this weekend for a state championship. Dwayne McLemore The State

USC Gamecocks Football

The other game Will Muschamp has a stake in Saturday

By Ben Breiner

bbreiner@thestate.com

November 14, 2017 3:06 PM

South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp is usually hearing it from fans about when will a championship happen.

This week, he’s been chatting about it in his own house.

Muschamp’s son, Jackson, will be part of a Hammond High School squad looking to secure a SCISA state title. The SkyHawks face Laurence Manning Academy at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Charlie W. Johnson Stadium.

“I told him, I said, ‘You won a state championship in lacrosse and you have a chance to play for another one Saturday night,’ ” Will Muschamp said. “That’s pretty neat.”

Will Muschamp admitted his son could have one on him, as he never won a state title in high school.

He also praised Erik Kimrey, the former South Carolina football player who has built a dynastic program at Hammond. He’ll be coaching in his 11th state title game and aiming for a ninth championship.

Jackson Muschamp is currently the team’s backup quarterback behind Corbett Glick and a starting safety. In relief duty, Jackson Muschamp is 4-for-10 passing for 29 yards, with a touchdown and an interception. He’s also run for 66 yards on 26 attempts. On defense, he’s got 21 tackles.

Will Muschamp will have to scramble a little on Saturday. The Gamecocks kickoff at 4 p.m., 3 1/2 hours before his son’s game.

“Certainly pulling for the SkyHawks on Saturday,” Will Muschamp said. “We need to win first and they need to get the W on Saturday night. We’ll be there. I hope y’all don’t ask too many questions after the game. I want to be out there early.”

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

South Carolina is preparing for Wofford (not Clemson) 0:45

South Carolina is preparing for Wofford (not Clemson)

Pause
Josh Kendall: Why USC shouldn't look past Wofford 3:13

Josh Kendall: Why USC shouldn't look past Wofford

Will Muschamp shouts out the Hammond Skyhawks football team 0:44

Will Muschamp shouts out the Hammond Skyhawks football team

PETA promised a naked person in Five Points this is what he looked like 1:11

PETA promised a naked person in Five Points this is what he looked like

SC Rep. Jerry Govan speaks after bond hearing 3:03

SC Rep. Jerry Govan speaks after bond hearing

USC’s Patrick White explains why sexual harassment often goes unreported 1:56

USC’s Patrick White explains why sexual harassment often goes unreported

Josh Kendall: South Carolina's bowl outlook 1:08

Josh Kendall: South Carolina's bowl outlook

Gamecocks TE Hayden Hurst talks NFL timeline 0:57

Gamecocks TE Hayden Hurst talks NFL timeline

Martin says team not prepared, but won anyway 4:13

Martin says team not prepared, but won anyway

Kelly Bryant on leading Clemson to ACC title game 2:01

Kelly Bryant on leading Clemson to ACC title game

  • Will Muschamp shouts out the Hammond Skyhawks football team

    The son of South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp is part of the Hammond Skyhawks football team that will compete this weekend for a state championship.

Will Muschamp shouts out the Hammond Skyhawks football team

View More Video