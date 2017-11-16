Game day guide: USC vs. Wofford TV info, depth chart, more

South Carolina aims for win No. 8 as it faces Wofford at Williams-Brice Stadium on Saturday. Here’s the betting line, how to watch online and other things you need to know about the game:
Game info
Who: South Carolina (7-3) vs. FCS No. 7 Wofford (9-1)
When: 4 p.m. Saturday
Where: Williams-Brice Stadium (80,250)
Series history: The Gamecocks lead the series 19-4, with a 24-7 win in the last meeting. The Terriers haven’t won since 1917.
TV: SEC Network Alternate (Mike Morgan, play-by-play; Barrett Jones, analysis; N/A, sideline)
Online: WatchESPN
Radio: 107.5 FM (Todd Ellis, play-by-play; Tommy Suggs, analysis; Langston Moore, sideline)
Satellite radio: Sirius 137/XM 191
Odds: N/A (FCS games are often not given lines)
Weather: Mostly sunny, temperatures at 70 at kickoff falling to 60 by the end of the game. Chance of precipitation late in the game.
What’s at stake
South Carolina can lock up win No. 8 to post the program’s most wins since 2013. It would also tie for the seventh-most in program history. The Gamecocks are looking to avoid an upset against a team with a tricky offense.
Wofford is looking for a massive upset that could help bolster an already-strong FCS playoff resume. The Citadel used a win in Columbia two years ago to do that.
The teams, by the numbers
USC
WOF
Points/Game
24.8
28.6
Opp. Points/Game
20.6
20.8
Yds. Rushing/Game
126.2
260.2
Opp. Yds. Rush/Game
142.1
107.4
Yds. Pass/Game
223.5
113.4
Opp. Yds. Pass/Game
237.8
201.1
Avg. Yds./Game
349.7
373.6
Opp. Total Yds./Game
379.9
308.5
South Carolina players to watch
1. Sophomore quarterback Jake Bentley is coming off the highest interception total of his career, and faces a pass defense that has been relatively stout (6.26 yard per attempt) against FCS competition. The second-year starter has 2,235 yards, 14 touchdowns and nine interceptions, ranking third in the conference in yards, and has run for 212 yards and four scores, discounting sacks.
2. Chances are, Wofford’s cornerbacks aren’t used to dealing with large, SEC-level athletes who can leap, and that points to a big day for wide receiver Bryan Edwards. The sophomore is a monster on jump balls and has 545 yards on 45 catches with a pair of scores.
3. The Wofford offense is liable to read almost any defender in USC’s front seven, but ends such as D.J. Wonnum will likely get the heaviest dose of it. The sophomore has the ability to disrupt things when that happens, and he has six sacks, 45 tackles, three pass breakups and a blocked kick.
Wofford players to watch
1. Quarterback Brandon Goodson is the key guy simply because an option-heavy offense runs primarily though his decisions. He’s thrown for 936 yards and run for 234 and ranks only fourth on the team in carries, an outlier for option passers.
2. Fullback Andre Stoddard is the hammer at the heart of things and takes the majority of the rushing load. His 142 carries for 710 yards helps open things outside for two wings averaging 6.7-plus yards per carry.
3. Defensive back George Gbesee has been a highly disruptive presence at corner for the Terriers. He has 33 tackles, three interceptions and four pass breakups after breaking up 11 last season.
Projected South Carolina depth chart
OFFENSE
QB – Jake Bentley (Michael Scarnecchia)
RB – A.J. Turner (Mon Denson, Ty’Son Williams)
WR – OrTre Smith (Chad Terrell)
WR – Bryan Edwards (OrTre Smith)
WR – Shi Smith (Randrecous Davis)
TE – Hayden Hurst (Kiel Pollard)
TE – Jacob August (Evan Hinson)
LT – Dennis Daley (Malik Young)
LG – Donell Stanley (Sadarius Hutcherson)
C – Alan Knott (Chandler Farrell)
RG – Cory Helms (D.J. Park)
RT – Zack Bailey (Blake Camper)
DEFENSE
DE – Dante Sawyer OR Keir Thomas (Aaron Sterling)
DT – Taylor Stallworth (Kobe Smith)
DT – Ulric Jones (Javon Kinlaw)
DE – D.J. Wonnum (Daniel Fennell)
LB – Daniel Fennell (Antoine Wilder)
LB – T.J. Brunson (Sherrod Greene)
LB – Skai Moore (Eldridge Thompson)
CB – Jamarcus King (Chris Lammons)
S – D.J. Smith (Javon Charleston)
S – Chris Lammons (Steven Montac)
CB – Rashad Fenton (Jamyest Williams)
NICK – Jamyest Williams (Chris Lammons)
SPECIAL TEAMS
PK – Parker White
KO – Parker White
P – Joseph Charlton (Michael Almond)
LS – Ben Asbury (Matthew Smith)
KR – Rashad Fenton (A.J. Turner)
PR – Chris Lammons (Rashad Fenton)
H – Danny Gordon (Michael Almond)
Ben Breiner
